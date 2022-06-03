Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-01
1.140 EUR   -1.72%
03:12aBANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : TR1 Notification- Senvest
PU
05/23BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : 20220523 Resolutions of the Shareholders AGM_EN_New Final.pdf
PU
05/23BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Shareholders Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Cyprus Public : TR1 Notification- Senvest

06/03/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)I

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 (LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19)
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
  1. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights*

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

(1)

Senvest Cyprus Recovery

Investment Fund, LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

(2)

RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd.

(1), (2) and (4) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

(3)

Senvest Management, LLC

(3) and (5) Delaware, United States of America

  1. Senvest Master Fund, LP
  2. RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP,
    LLC
  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Senvest Master Fund, LP & Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01 June 2022
  3. Date on which issuer notified: 02 June 2022
  4. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 7%

*See section 12

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuervii

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

7.11%

N/A

7.11%

446,199,933

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

6.01%

N/A

6.01%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE00BD5B1Y92 31,735,393

7.11%

-

SUBTOTAL A 31,735,393

7.11%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

  1. Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

Senvest Management,

N/A

N/A

N/A

LLC

RIMA Senvest Cyprus

N/A

N/A

N/A

GP Ltd.

Senvest Cyprus

3.67%

N/A

3.67%

Recovery Investment

Fund, LP

Senvest Master Fund,

3.44%

N/A

3.44%

LP

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A
  2. Additional informationxvi:

16,383,514 of the shares are held in by Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership.

15,351,879 are held by Senvest Master Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd. is the general partner of Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP. RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP, LLC is the general partner of Senvest Master Fund, LP.

Senvest Management, LLC is the investment manager of the Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP and Senvest Master Fund LP.

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
03:12aBANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : TR1 Notification- Senvest
PU
05/23BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : 20220523 Resolutions of the Shareholders AGM_EN_New Final.pdf
PU
05/23BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Shareholders Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
05/20BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Shareholders Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/19Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Announces Board Changes
CI
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19..
CI
05/19Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/07BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/07BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Δημοσιοποι..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 548 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2022 -20,0 M -21,5 M -21,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 509 M 545 M 545 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 395
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eliza Livadiotou Director & Executive Director-Finance
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
Marios Skandalis Director-Group Compliance Division
Arne Berggren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY7.55%545
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%155 388
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 680
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%65 563
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 773
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 168