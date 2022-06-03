Bank of Cyprus Public : TR1 Notification- Senvest

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)I
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 (LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19)
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights*
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
(1)
Senvest Cyprus Recovery
Investment Fund, LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
(2)
RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd.
(1), (2) and (4) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
(3)
Senvest Management, LLC
(3) and (5) Delaware, United States of America
Senvest Master Fund, LP
RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP,
LLC
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Senvest Master Fund, LP & Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01 June 2022
Date on which issuer notified:02 June 2022
Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:Above 7%
*See section 12
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
instruments
(9.A + 9.B)
(total of 9.A)
issuervii
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
7.11%
N/A
7.11%
446,199,933
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
6.01%
N/A
6.01%
notification (if
applicable)
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
possible)
IE00BD5B1Y92 31,735,393
7.11%
-
SUBTOTAL A 31,735,393
7.11%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Number of voting
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
rights that may be
acquired if the
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
instrument is
exercised/converted.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
voting rights
Period xi
settlementxii
SUBTOTAL
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it
through financial
Total of both if it equals
Namexv
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
or is higher than the
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
notifiable threshold
Senvest Management,
N/A
N/A
N/A
LLC
RIMA Senvest Cyprus
N/A
N/A
N/A
GP Ltd.
Senvest Cyprus
3.67%
N/A
3.67%
Recovery Investment
Fund, LP
Senvest Master Fund,
3.44%
N/A
3.44%
LP
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A
Additional informationxvi:
16,383,514 of the shares are held in by Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership.
15,351,879 are held by Senvest Master Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd. is the general partner of Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP. RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP, LLC is the general partner of Senvest Master Fund, LP.
Senvest Management, LLC is the investment manager of the Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP and Senvest Master Fund LP.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:11:07 UTC.