Bank of Cyprus Public : TR1 Notification- Senvest

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)I

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 (LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights*

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

(1) Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP City and country of registered office (if applicable): (2) RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd. (1), (2) and (4) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (3) Senvest Management, LLC (3) and (5) Delaware, United States of America

Senvest Master Fund, LP RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP,

LLC