    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus Public : PDMR Notification of Transaction - Iordanou

05/31/2021 | 07:50am EDT
Managers' Transactions

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

CONSTANTINE (DINOS) IORDANOU

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

b)

Initial Notification

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

b)

LEI

635400L14KNHZXPUZM19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the

IE00BD5B1Y92

financial

instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

PURCHASE

transaction

1

Managers' Transactions

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

86 GBp

2,596

86.2 GBp

2,073

86.2 GBp

3,073

88.8 GBp

4,674

88.8 GBp

198

88.8 GBp

4,352

87.8 GBp

4,294

87.8 GBp

4,684

87.8 GBp

4,671

87.8 GBp

4,678

87.8 GBp

3,644

87.8 GBp

2,675

87.8 GBp

180

88 GBp

1,827

88 GBp

4,487

88 GBp

4,672

88 GBp

838

88.8 GBp

4,676

88.8 GBp

4,679

88.8 GBp

4,139

88.8 GBp

166

89 GBp

380

89 GBp

2,820

89 GBp

2,622

d)

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated

73,098 SHARES (88.0644 GBp per share on average)

volume

- Price

GBP64,373.31

e)

Date of the

transaction

28/05/2021

f)

Place of the

transaction

LSE

g)

Additional

Information

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
