Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Cyprus : Resolutions of the Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting

02/05/2021 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Resolutions of the Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Nicosia, 5 February 2021

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 98 branches in Cyprus, of which 14 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 3,577 staff worldwide. At 30 September 2020, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €21.5 bn and Total Equity was €2.1 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

An Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("the Company" or "the Bank") was held at the Company's Headquarters on Friday, 5 February 2021. The EGM was attended by 52 Shareholders & Depositary Interest Holders, either in person or by proxy, who represented 217,413,459 shares, that is 48.73% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Special Business

The EGM resolved to:

  • Approve the Migration of the Migrating Shares to Euroclear Bank's Central Securities Depository
  • To amend the Articles of Association in the manner set out in the exhibit to the Notice of EGM.
  • Following the approval of Resolutions 1 and 2, approve and adopt the new Articles of Association to include the amendments in Resolution 2 and those required for Migration.
  • Authorise and instruct the Company to take all steps to give effect to the Migration.

as per the provisions made in the Notice of EGM issued on 13 January 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available after 6:00 pm (Cyprus Time).

A table setting out the voting results for each of the resolutions is included in the Appendix attached. It is noted that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution.

2

Appendix:

List of resolutions approved by the EGM (numbering as per Notice of EGM

issued on 13 January 2021)

Voting For

Voting Against

Resolution

Votes

Approved

number

Number

% of total valid

Number

% of total valid

Withheld

Yes/No

of shares

votes casted

of shares

votes casted

1

217,410,999

100.00

2,297

0.00

0

Yes

2

217,409,802

100.00

3,297

0.00

197

Yes

3(a)

217,410,999

100.00

2,297

0.00

0

Yes

4

217,410,999

100.00

2,297

0.00

0

Yes

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC
02:41aBANK OF CYPRUS : Resolutions of the Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
01/22BANK OF CYPRUS : Currency change on the London Stock Exchange
PU
01/19BANK OF CYPRUS : TR-1 Notification of Holding -Carval
PU
01/18BANK OF CYPRUS : TR-1 Notification of Holding - Carval
PU
01/17BANK OF CYPRUS : to Sell $678 Million Bad Loan Portfolio
MT
01/17BANK OF CYPRUS : Agreement for sale of a portfolio of Non Performing Loans
PU
01/13BANK OF CYPRUS : EGM Circular
PU
01/13BANK OF CYPRUS : Notice of EGM and Publication of Circular
PU
01/12BANK OF CYPRUS : TR1 Notification Form - Eaton Vance Amended
PU
01/10BANK OF CYPRUS : TR1 Notification Form -Eaton Vance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 568 M 680 M 680 M
Net income 2020 -63,5 M -76,1 M -76,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 347 M 416 M 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 577
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,78 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
Eliza Livadiotou Finance Director
Maksim Goldman Director
Arne Berggren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC0.00%416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.35%421 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.19%281 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.38%265 618
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.73%207 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ