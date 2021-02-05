Bank of Cyprus : Resolutions of the Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 98 branches in Cyprus, of which 14 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 3,577 staff worldwide. At 30 September 2020, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €21.5 bn and Total Equity was €2.1 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

An Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("the Company" or "the Bank") was held at the Company's Headquarters on Friday, 5 February 2021. The EGM was attended by 52 Shareholders & Depositary Interest Holders, either in person or by proxy, who represented 217,413,459 shares, that is 48.73% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Special Business

The EGM resolved to:

Approve the Migration of the Migrating Shares to Euroclear Bank's Central Securities Depository

To amend the Articles of Association in the manner set out in the exhibit to the Notice of EGM.

Following the approval of Resolutions 1 and 2, approve and adopt the new Articles of Association to include the amendments in Resolution 2 and those required for Migration.

Authorise and instruct the Company to take all steps to give effect to the Migration.

as per the provisions made in the Notice of EGM issued on 13 January 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available after 6:00 pm (Cyprus Time).

A table setting out the voting results for each of the resolutions is included in the Appendix attached. It is noted that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution.

