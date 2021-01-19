Log in
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus : TR-1 Notification of Holding - Carval

01/19/2021 | 04:26am EST
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company

(LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[√] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

1a.

CVI AA Cayman Securities LP

1a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

1b.

CarVal AA GP LP

1b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

2a.

CVI AV Cayman Securities LP

2a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

2b.

CarVal AV GP LP

2b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

3a.

CarVal CCF Cayman Securities Ltd

3a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

3b.

CarVal CCF GP LP

3b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4a. CVI CVF III Cayman Securities Ltd

4a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4b.

CarVal CVF III GP LP

4b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

5a. CVI CVF IV Cayman Securities Ltd

5a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

5b.

CarVal CVF IV GP LP

5b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

6a. CVI CVF V Cayman Securities Ltd

6a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

6b.

CarVal CVF V GP LP

6b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

7a. CVI CVF II Lux Securities Trading Sarl

7a. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

7b.

CarVal CVF II GP LP

7b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

8a. CVIC Cayman Securities Ltd

8a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

8b.

CarVal International Credit GP LP

8b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

9a. CarVal GCF Cayman Securities Ltd

9a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

9b.

CarVal GCF GP LP

9b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

10a.

CarVal Investors GB LLP

10a.

London, England

10b.

CarVal Investors, LP

10b.

Delaware, United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

CVI AA Cayman Securities LP

CVI AV Cayman Securities LP

CarVal CCF Cayman Securities Ltd

CVI CVF III Cayman Securities Ltd

CVI CVF IV Cayman Securities Ltd

CVI CVF V Cayman Securities Ltd

CVI CVF II Lux Securities Trading Sarl

CVIC Cayman Securities Ltd

CarVal GCF Cayman Securities Ltd

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

18th January 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified:

18th January 2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuervii

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

3.11%

n/a

3.11%

446,199,933

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

n/a

n/a

n/a

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE00BD5B1Y92

13,862,382

-

3.11%

-

SUBTOTAL A 13,862,382

3.11%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

% of voting rights if

through financial

equals or is

it equals or is

instruments if it

Namexv

higher than the

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

CarVal Investors, LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal Investors GB LLP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal AA GP LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI Aquille d'Argentiere Fund B LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI AA Master Fund II LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI AA Cayman Securities LP

0.22%

n/a

0.22%

CarVal Investors, LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal Investors GB LLP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal AV GP LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI Aquille Verte Fund B LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI AV Master Fund II LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CVI AV Cayman Securities LP

0.04%

n/a

0.04%

CarVal Investors, LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal Investors GB LLP

n/a

n/a

n/a

CarVal CCF GP LP

n/a

n/a

n/a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:25:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 569 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2020 -56,5 M -68,3 M -68,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 399 M 399 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 577
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,74 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
Eliza Livadiotou Finance Director
Maksim Goldman Director
Arne Berggren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC0.00%399
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%272 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 531
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.13%198 870
