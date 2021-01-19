Bank of Cyprus : TR-1 Notification of Holding - Carval

Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company
(LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[√] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name:
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
1a.
|
CVI AA Cayman Securities LP
|
1a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
1b.
|
CarVal AA GP LP
|
1b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
2a.
|
CVI AV Cayman Securities LP
|
2a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
2b.
|
CarVal AV GP LP
|
2b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
3a.
|
CarVal CCF Cayman Securities Ltd
|
3a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
3b.
|
CarVal CCF GP LP
|
3b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
4a. CVI CVF III Cayman Securities Ltd
|
4a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
4b.
|
CarVal CVF III GP LP
|
4b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
5a. CVI CVF IV Cayman Securities Ltd
|
5a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
5b.
|
CarVal CVF IV GP LP
|
5b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
6a. CVI CVF V Cayman Securities Ltd
|
6a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
6b.
|
CarVal CVF V GP LP
|
6b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
7a. CVI CVF II Lux Securities Trading Sarl
|
7a. Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
7b.
|
CarVal CVF II GP LP
|
7b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
8a. CVIC Cayman Securities Ltd
|
8a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
8b.
|
CarVal International Credit GP LP
|
8b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
9a. CarVal GCF Cayman Securities Ltd
|
9a. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
9b.
|
CarVal GCF GP LP
|
9b. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
10a.
|
CarVal Investors GB LLP
|
10a.
|
London, England
|
10b.
|
CarVal Investors, LP
|
10b.
|
Delaware, United States
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
CVI AA Cayman Securities LP
CVI AV Cayman Securities LP
CarVal CCF Cayman Securities Ltd
CVI CVF III Cayman Securities Ltd
CVI CVF IV Cayman Securities Ltd
CVI CVF V Cayman Securities Ltd
CVI CVF II Lux Securities Trading Sarl
CVIC Cayman Securities Ltd
CarVal GCF Cayman Securities Ltd
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
18th January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:
18th January 2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Above 3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(9.A + 9.B)
|
|
(total of 9.A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
3.11%
|
n/a
|
3.11%
|
446,199,933
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
notification (if
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
possible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IE00BD5B1Y92
|
13,862,382
|
|
-
|
3.11%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A 13,862,382
|
3.11%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
rights that may be
|
|
acquired if the
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[√] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
% of voting rights if
|
through financial
|
|
equals or is
|
|
it equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
Namexv
|
higher than the
|
higher than the
|
equals or is higher
|
|
notifiable
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
than the notifiable
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal Investors, LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal Investors GB LLP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal AA GP LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI Aquille d'Argentiere Fund B LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI AA Master Fund II LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI AA Cayman Securities LP
|
0.22%
|
n/a
|
0.22%
|
CarVal Investors, LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal Investors GB LLP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal AV GP LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI Aquille Verte Fund B LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI AV Master Fund II LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CVI AV Cayman Securities LP
|
0.04%
|
n/a
|
0.04%
|
CarVal Investors, LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal Investors GB LLP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
CarVal CCF GP LP
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
