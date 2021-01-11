Bank of Cyprus : TR1 Notification Form -Eaton Vance

Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of
Ireland)i
-
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc (ISIN: IE00BD5B1Y92)
-
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii:
One result of Brexit is the removal of the London Stock Exchange from EEA regulation. These shares are traded on said exchange.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name: Eaton Vance Corp.
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
|
Boston, United States
|
|
-
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
4th January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:
8th January 2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(9.A + 9.B)
|
|
(total of 9.A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
0.01%
|
N/A
|
0.01%
|
45,800
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
3.22%
|
N/A
|
3.22%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
shares
|
|
|
ISIN code (if
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
possible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IE00BD5B1Y92
|
45,800
|
0
|
0.01%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
rights that may be
|
|
acquired if the
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
Not applicable
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting rights
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
Not applicable
SUBTOTAL
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it
|
through financial
|
Total of both if it equals
|
equals or is higher than
|
instruments if it equals
|
or is higher than the
|
|
the notifiable threshold
|
or is higher than the
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Corp
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance
|
0.01%
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boston Management
|
0.01%
|
|
|
and Research
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
-
Additional informationxvi:
Eaton Vance Corporation is the parent company of multiple investment advisers, including Eaton Vance Management and Boston Management and Research. Eaton Vance Corporation, through the funds managed by its investment adviser subsidiaries, has the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to a security and has the power to dispose of, or control the disposal of, a security.
Eaton Vance Management is a wholly owned investment adviser subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corporation. Boston Management and Research is a 99.9% owned investment adviser subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management.
Done at Boston, Massachusetts, United States on 8th January 2021.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:07:01 UTC