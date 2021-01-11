Bank of Cyprus : TR1 Notification Form -Eaton Vance

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of

Ireland)i

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc (ISIN: IE00BD5B1Y92) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii:

One result of Brexit is the removal of the London Stock Exchange from EEA regulation. These shares are traded on said exchange.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Eaton Vance Corp. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Boston, United States

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

4th January 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified:

8th January 2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: