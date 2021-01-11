Log in
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus : TR1 Notification Form -Eaton Vance

01/11/2021
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of

Ireland)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc (ISIN: IE00BD5B1Y92)
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii:

One result of Brexit is the removal of the London Stock Exchange from EEA regulation. These shares are traded on said exchange.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Eaton Vance Corp.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Boston, United States

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

4th January 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified:

8th January 2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuervii

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0.01%

N/A

0.01%

45,800

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

3.22%

N/A

3.22%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE00BD5B1Y92

45,800

0

0.01%

0%

SUBTOTAL A 45,800

0.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

Not applicable

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting rights

Conversion

cash

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

Not applicable

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

Namexv

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

Eaton Vance Corp

0.01%

Eaton Vance

0.01%

Management

Boston Management

0.01%

and Research

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Eaton Vance Corporation is the parent company of multiple investment advisers, including Eaton Vance Management and Boston Management and Research. Eaton Vance Corporation, through the funds managed by its investment adviser subsidiaries, has the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to a security and has the power to dispose of, or control the disposal of, a security.

Eaton Vance Management is a wholly owned investment adviser subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corporation. Boston Management and Research is a 99.9% owned investment adviser subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management.

Done at Boston, Massachusetts, United States on 8th January 2021.

