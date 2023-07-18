Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Nicosia-based lender - Launches and prices EUR350 million senior preferred notes. The notes were priced at par with a fixed coupon of 7.375% per annum, payable annually in arrear, until the optional redemption date July 25, 2027. The maturity date of the notes is July 25, 2028.

Current stock price: 252.00 pence, down 1.8%

12-month change: more than doubled from 78.70p

