  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-08
2.900 EUR   +3.20%
08:46aBank of Cyprus offers to buy back Tier 1 capital securities
AN
04:09aBank Of Cyprus Public : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
06/08Bank of Cyprus ups outlook to reflect "higher for longer rates"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Cyprus offers to buy back Tier 1 capital securities

06/12/2023 | 08:46am EDT
Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Nicosia-based lender - Launches cash tender offer for outstanding EUR220 million in fixed rate reset perpetual additional tier 1 capital securities. Offer holders 103% of principal amount for the AT1 capital securities. Separately, Non-Executive Director Dinos Iordanou buys 47,470 Bank of Cyprus shares at average 245.66 pence, worth GBP116,617, on Friday last week.

Current stock price: 256.00p

12-month change: more than doubled from 94p

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 911 M 980 M 980 M
Net income 2023 377 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,45x
Yield 2023 8,28%
Capitalization 1 294 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 883
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 4,66 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eliza Livadiotou Director & Executive Director-Finance
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
George Kousis Executive Director-Technology & Operations
Solonas Matsias Director-Operations & Chief Cost Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY70.09%1 391
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.67%176 956
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.43%75 466
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.79%49 832
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.42%46 209
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.11%40 594
