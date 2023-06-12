Bank of Cyprus offers to buy back Tier 1 capital securities

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Nicosia-based lender - Launches cash tender offer for outstanding EUR220 million in fixed rate reset perpetual additional tier 1 capital securities. Offer holders 103% of principal amount for the AT1 capital securities. Separately, Non-Executive Director Dinos Iordanou buys 47,470 Bank of Cyprus shares at average 245.66 pence, worth GBP116,617, on Friday last week.

Current stock price: 256.00p

12-month change: more than doubled from 94p

