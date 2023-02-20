Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-16
2.340 EUR   +2.63%
02:54aDarktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
02:42aBank of Cyprus Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:30aBank Of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Προκαταρκτικών Οικονομικών Αποτελε&sig..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Cyprus says dividends near as annual profit trebles

02/20/2023 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC on Monday said the foundations to begin "meaningful dividend distributions" have been laid, as profit trebled in 2022 amid helpful interest rate hikes.

The Nicosia-based lender said revenue in 2022 rose 20% to EUR904.2 million from EUR754.6 million in 2021. Net interest income increased 25% to EUR370.3 million from EUR296.3 million. The bank noted it has "positive gearing to rising interest rates". It has a liquidity position of EUR7.6 billion placed at the European Central Bank and is poised to benefit from further interest rate increases.

Last week, ECB Chief Christine Lagarde confirmed the ECB plans to raise its interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting in March, which would be the sixth increase since July 2022. As of Monday, ECB interest rates stand at 3% for main refinancing, 3.25% for marginal lending and 2.5% for deposit.

Bank of Cyprus's pretax profit trebled to EUR109.8 million in 2022 from EUR36.1 million in 2021.

It reported "record new lending" of EUR2.1 billion in 2022, up 17% from 2021.

Chief Executive Panicos Nicolaou said: "Against the backdrop of the challenging global and European economic environment, the Cypriot economy is proving resilient and is delivering strong growth notwithstanding headwinds. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased by 4.4% in Cyprus and is forecast to grow by [around] 3.0% in 2023, according to the ministry of Finance, outperforming the eurozone average."

Bank of Cyprus said recurring return on tangible equity beat guidance, rising to 11.3% in 2022 from 5.5% in 2021. It had been expected to land at 10%. Bank of Cyprus lifted its return on tangible equity guidance for 2023 to "over 13%" from "over 10%" previously.

Nicolaou said: "The ROTE target upgrade is facilitated by our positive gearing to rising interest rates, the significant contribution from non-interest income whilst maintaining cost discipline, a healthy loan portfolio and solid capital position."

The ROTE guidance upgrade lays "the foundations to commence meaningful dividend distributions from 2023 onwards, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions", the CEO said.

Bank of Cyprus hasn't paid a dividend since listing in London in early 2017.

Bank of Cyprus shares were 0.2% higher at 209.45 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.48% 0.6456 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 2.63% 2.34 End-of-day quote.37.24%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.12557 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.694903 Delayed Quote.0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.011307 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.935637 Delayed Quote.0.07%
All news about BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
02:54aDarktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
02:42aBank of Cyprus Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:30aBank Of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση..
PU
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/03Bank Of Cyprus Public : Date of announcement of the Bank of Cyprus Group Preliminary Finan..
PU
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: On The Beach CFO, CEO buy; Softcat CEO sells
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Uniphar takeover fails; Pearson notes redemption end
AN
2022Bank Of Cyprus Public : Press release
PU
2022Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Announces Change in the Composition of t..
CI
2022Bank Of Cyprus Public : Something new is “rising” at the Bank of Cyprus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2022 66,0 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 955
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,34 €
Average target price 2,89 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eliza Livadiotou Director & Executive Director-Finance
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
George Kousis Executive Director-Technology & Operations
Solonas Matsias Director-Operations & Chief Cost Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY37.24%1 113
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%70 827
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%50 691
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.00%50 548
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%41 096