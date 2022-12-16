TRADING UPDATES: Uniphar takeover fails; Pearson notes redemption end

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Pearson PLC - London-based education publisher - Notes that Pearson Funding completed the redemption of its USD94.2 million principal amount outstanding of its 3.3% guaranteed notes due 2023 at a redemption price of USD1,003. The notes were guaranteed by Pearson PLC.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Nicosia-based lender - Extends the appointment of its group chief executive officer Panicos Nicolaou to December 31, 2026. Signs an amending agreement to his existing contract of employment which extends the period.

Technology Minerals PLC - London-based company focused on creating a circular economy for battery metals - Draws down a GBP500,000 tranche from its GBP4.0 million convertible bond facility with Macquarie Bank Ltd and Atlas Capital Markets LLC.

Anpario PLC - manufacturer of natural sustainable feed additives for animal health, nutrition and biosecurity - Receives an ISO 14001 certification. It is an internationally recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems. "We are pleased to have been accredited with ISO 14001 as this reflects our team's high operational standards which are focused on achieving our ambitious sustainability goals without negatively impacting our planet," Corporate Responsibility Director Karen Prior comments.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Ltd - iron ore exploration and development company - Completes the acquisition of a 50% plus one share interest in Jumelles Ltd. Appoints Peter Hill and Denis Weinstein to the board of the company.

Redx Pharma PLC - Macclesfield, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of cancer and fibrotic disease - Enters into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co for the supply of Keytruda, or pembrolizumab, an antibody used in cancer immunotherapy. "We are delighted to enter into a collaboration agreement with MSD for our ongoing PORCUPINE2 study to evaluate RXC004 in combination with their anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab. Biliary cancer is a devastating disease that is heavily reliant on Wnt signalling, so we are keen to explore the potential of combining RXC004 with ICIs. Our hypothesis, based on the preclinical data we have generated, is that when combined, there may be a greater chance of the patients showing an immune response, which we hope will lead to improved outcomes," Chief Medical Officer Jane Robertson says.

Bushveld Minerals Ltd - South Africa-focused vanadium producer and energy storage provider - Says that Jacqueline Musiitwa will stand down as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the company's board effective immediately.

Oxford BioDynamics PLC - Oxford-based biotechnology firm focused on discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers - Gets "encouraging" initial results from an interim analysis conducted for the Refine-ALS prospective trial. It is a prospective, multicenter study sponsored by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America. It is designed to identify biomarkers that could serve as quantifiable, biological and non-clinical measures of Edaravone's pharmacodynamic effect in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease.

Uniphar PLC - Dublin-based healthcare business focusing on pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers - Reports that the Irish Competition & Consumer Protection Commission has not cleared its proposed acquisition of Dublin-based healthcare services provider Navi Group. States that the transaction will now no longer proceed to completion, as a result. The acquisition was first announced in December 2021.

Beowulf Mining PLC - Natural resource developer and explorer focused on the Nordic region - Says its two new licenses at the Vardar lead-zinc-silver trend in Kosovo extend the coverage of Vardar's Mitrovica and Shala exploration projects. Adds that the two licences contain prospective "carbonate host rocks along with Oligocene magmatic rocks."

"The district being explored in northern Kosovo is highly prospective, with abundant evidence of widespread lead-zinc-silver mineralisation, and the addition of these new licences to Vardar's portfolio is a further exciting development. The Vardar team continues to use state-of-the-art exploration methodologies in the process of identifying new opportunities and is maintaining a competitive first-mover advantage in the region," CEO Kurt Budge says.

PetroNeft Resources PLC - Ireland-based, Russian-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Says that it is continuing to be in negotiations with Petrogrand AB regarding its loan facility. The facility has a current redemption value of USD2.5 million and matured on Thursday. "We cannot predict the outcome of these negotiations and the company will make further announcements in due course," the company states. In 2020 and 2021, PetroNeft extended its loan facility with Swedish firm Petrogrand AB.

