Bank of Gansu : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

BANK OF GANSU CO., LTD.*

甘 肅 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2139)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

Reference is made to the announcements of Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated October 16, 2019 and May 27, 2020, in relation to the resignations of Mr. Yang Zhenjun ( 楊 振 軍), an external supervisor of the Bank and Mr. Liu Yongchong ( 劉 永 翀), a shareholder supervisor of the Bank, which will take effect from the date on which the successor supervisors of the Bank are formally appointed.

Upon careful consideration, the board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors") proposed to appoint Ms. Sun Yan ( 孫 岩) as an external supervisor of the Bank and Mr. Wang Wenjian ( 王 文 建) as a shareholder supervisor of the Bank to fill the vacancy of supervisors resulting from the resignations of Mr. Yang Zhenjun and Mr. Liu Yongchong.

The biographical details of Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian are as follows:

Ms. Sun Yan, aged 39, graduated from the Business School of Nankai University ( 南 開 大 學) with a doctorate in accounting, professor, postgraduate tutor, visiting scholar of Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and University of Massachusetts, United States, National Accounting Leading (Backup) Talent (Academic) ( 全 國 會 計 領 軍（後 備）人 才（學 術 類)), and a non-practicing member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Sun Yan has been working at Lanzhou University （蘭 州 大 學）since July 2009, and was promoted as a postgraduate tutor in 2012 and a professor in May 2017. From February 2013 to March 2019, she served as the dean of the Accounting Department of the School of Management of Lanzhou University, and from June 2014 to June 2018, she was the project director of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) project of School of Management of Lanzhou University. From September 2014 to January 2017, she served as the project director of the Master of Professional Accounting (MPAcc) project of School of Management of Lanzhou University. She is currently the deputy director of the Institute of Operations and Finance, School of Management of Lanzhou University.