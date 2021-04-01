Bank of Gansu : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
04/01/2021 | 05:30am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BANK OF GANSU CO., LTD.*
甘 肅 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2139)
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
Reference is made to the announcements of Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated October 16, 2019 and May 27, 2020, in relation to the resignations of Mr. Yang Zhenjun ( 楊 振 軍), an external supervisor of the Bank and Mr. Liu Yongchong ( 劉 永 翀), a shareholder supervisor of the Bank, which will take effect from the date on which the successor supervisors of the Bank are formally appointed.
Upon careful consideration, the board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors") proposed to appoint Ms. Sun Yan ( 孫 岩) as an external supervisor of the Bank and Mr. Wang Wenjian ( 王 文 建) as a shareholder supervisor of the Bank to fill the vacancy of supervisors resulting from the resignations of Mr. Yang Zhenjun and Mr. Liu Yongchong.
The biographical details of Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian are as follows:
Ms. Sun Yan, aged 39, graduated from the Business School of Nankai University ( 南 開 大 學) with a doctorate in accounting, professor, postgraduate tutor, visiting scholar of Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and University of Massachusetts, United States, National Accounting Leading (Backup) Talent (Academic) ( 全 國 會 計 領 軍（後 備）人 才（學 術 類)), and a non-practicing member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Sun Yan has been working at Lanzhou University （蘭 州 大 學）since July 2009, and was promoted as a postgraduate tutor in 2012 and a professor in May 2017. From February 2013 to March 2019, she served as the dean of the Accounting Department of the School of Management of Lanzhou University, and from June 2014 to June 2018, she was the project director of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) project of School of Management of Lanzhou University. From September 2014 to January 2017, she served as the project director of the Master of Professional Accounting (MPAcc) project of School of Management of Lanzhou University. She is currently the deputy director of the Institute of Operations and Finance, School of Management of Lanzhou University.
- 1 -
Mr. Wang Wenjian, aged 48, graduated from Lanzhou Business School (蘭州商學院） currently renamed as Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics（蘭 州 財 經 大 學）with a bachelor degree, and is a senior accountant. He has extensive experience in financial accounting and listing management. From September 1994 to February 2003, Mr. Wang worked as an accountant in the Finance Department of Gansu Coal No. 1 Engineering Co., Ltd. ( 甘 肅 煤 炭 第 一 工 程 公 司). From March 2003 to May 2005, he was successively engaged in finance, reform of corporate system and secretarial work in the bankruptcy office and board secretary office of Jingyuan Coal Industry Limited. From June 2005 to July 2020, Mr. Wang worked at Gansu Jingyuan Coal Industry and Electricity Power Co., Ltd.（甘 肅 靖 遠 煤 電 股 份 有 限 公 司）, and successively served as deputy chief financial officer, chief financial officer, deputy director of the securities department, secretary to the board of directors, and director of the securities department and head of the asset finance department, and has acted as a director of the same company since September 2018. From April 2020 to present, Mr.
Wang has served as the chief financial officer of Jingyuan Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( 靖 遠 煤 業 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司).
To the best knowledge of the directors of the Bank, save as disclosed above, Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian did not hold any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years preceding the date of this announcement, nor have they held any other position with the subsidiary(ies) of the Bank；Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian do not have any relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Bank. As at the date of this announcement, they do not have any interests in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there are no matters concerning the appointment of Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
As at the date of this announcement, the Bank has not entered into service contracts with Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian. Unless adjustment is required by the relevant applicable laws and regulations, the terms of office of Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian shall be the same as the current session of the Board of Supervisors. Ms. Sun Yan, as an external supervisor of the Bank, is expected to receive an annual remuneration and allowance of RMB142,900, and Mr. Wang Wenjian, as a shareholder supervisor, will not receive remuneration from the Bank.
- 2 -
In accordance with the articles of association of the Bank and relevant PRC laws and regulations, the appointments of Ms. Sun Yan and Mr. Wang Wenjian are still subject to the consideration and approval at a shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. A circular containing, among other things, details of the above proposals, together with the notice of the general meeting will be despatched to the shareholders of the Bank in due course.
By Order of the Board
Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd.*
Liu Qing
Chairman
Lanzhou, Gansu
April 1, 2021
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIU Qing and Mr. WANG Wenyong as executive Directors; Ms. WU Changhong, Ms. ZHANG Hongxia, Mr. GUO Jirong, Mr. ZHANG Youda and Mr. LIU Wanxiang** as non-executive Directors; and Ms. TANG Xiuli, Ms. LUO Mei, Mr. WONG Sincere and Mr. DONG Ximiao as independent non-executive Directors.
Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
The qualification of Mr. Liu Wanxiang as a director is subject to approval of the competent regulatory authority.
Bank of Gansu Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:29:07 UTC.