Bank of Georgia : 2023 AGM Notice

Bank of Georgia Group PLC Notice of the Annual General Meeting To be held on 19 May 2023

Bank of Georgia Group PLC
42 Brook Street
London W1K 5DB
United Kingdom
Registered in England and Wales No: 10917019

14 April 2023

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to be writing to you, on behalf of the Board of Directors (the Board), with details of the fifth Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (the Company). The AGM will be held at Baker & McKenzie LLP, 100 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6JA on 19 May 2023 at 11.00 am (London time) and doors will open at 10.30 am. The formal notice of the AGM is set out on pages 4 to 8 of this document. Explanatory notes on the business of this year's AGM and notes to the notice appear on pages 9 to 20 of this document. The AGM is one of the key ways we communicate with you, our shareholders. It is an important opportunity for you to express your views by raising questions and voting at the AGM, and the Board encourages you to do.

Recommendation

The Board believes that all of the proposals set out in this Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of all the resolutions, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of ordinary shares in the Company of £0.01 each (each an Ordinary Share).

Yours faithfully,

Mel Carvill
Non-Executive Chairman, Bank of Georgia Group PLC
14 April 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING This year's AGM will be held at the offices of Baker & McKenzie LLP, 100 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6JA on 19 May 2023 at 11.00 am (London time). You will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, pass the resolutions below. Resolutions 1 to 16 are proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 are proposed as special resolutions. Resolutions 15 to 19 are proposed as special business. Ordinary Resolutions Annual Report and Accounts

To receive the Directors' Report, the Strategic Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the financial statements together with the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (together the Annual Report ). Dividend

To declare a final dividend as recommended by the Board of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of GEL 5.80 per Ordinary Share payable on 14 July 2023 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 June 2023. Directors' Remuneration Report

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, as set out on pages 202-222 (excluding the summary of the Remuneration Policy on pages 217-222) of the Annual Report.

Re-appointment of Directors To re-appoint Mel Carvill, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Alasdair Breach, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Archil Gachechiladze, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Tamaz Georgadze, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Hanna Loikkanen, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Véronique McCarroll, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Mariam Megvinetukhutsesi, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Jonathan Muir, as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Cecil Quillen, as a director of the Company. Auditor Re-appointment

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor of the Company (the Auditor ) until the end of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. Auditor Remuneration

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 4