Bank of Georgia : 2023 Form of Proxy

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 17 May 2023 at 11.00 am.
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as their proxy to exercise all or any of their rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote).
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 873 5866 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via a designated voting platform, any such messages must be received by the issuer's agent prior to the specified deadline within the relevant system. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the relevant designated voting platform) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent via a designated voting platform in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 873 5866 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
Poll Card
To be completed only at the AGM if a Poll is called.
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For Against Withheld
To receive the Directors' Report, the Strategic Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the financial statements together with the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (together the Annual Report).
To declare a final dividend as recommended by the Board of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of GEL 5.80 per Ordinary Share payable on 14 July 2023 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 June 2023.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, as set out on pages 202-222 (excluding the summary of the Remuneration Policy on pages 217-222) of the Annual Report.
4. To re-appoint Mel Carvill, as a director of the Company.
5. To re-appoint Alasdair Breach, as a director of the Company.
6. To re-appoint Archil Gachechiladze, as a director of the Company.
7. To re-appoint Tamaz Georgadze, as a director of the Company.
8. To re-appoint Hanna Loikkanen, as a director of the Company.
9. To re-appoint Véronique McCarroll, as a director of the Company.
10. To re-appoint Mariam Megvinetukhutsesi, as a director of the Company.
Vote
For Against Withheld
11. To re-appoint Jonathan Muir, as a director of the Company.
12. To re-appoint Cecil Quillen, as a director of the Company.
13. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor of the Company (the Auditor) until the end of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.
14. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
15. To authorise political donations and expenditure.
16. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
Special Resolutions
17. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with the allotment of equity securities.
18. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with the allotment of equity securities for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment.
19. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
Signature
In the case of a Corporation, a letter of representation will be required (in accordance with S323 of the Companies Act 2006) unless this has already been lodged at registration.
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.
Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).
*
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Bank of Georgia Group PLC to be held at Baker & McKenzie LLP, 100 New Bridge Street, London, EC4V 6JA on 19 May 2023 at 11.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.
inside the box as shown in this example.
Vote
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
For
Against Withheld
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
