Bank of Georgia : 4Q21 and FY21 Results Call Presentation
02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
RESULTS CALL PRESENTATION
4Q21 and FY21 Financial Results
22 February 2022
DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position and future operations and development. Although Bank of Georgia Group PLC believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: macroeconomic risk, including currency fluctuations and depreciation of the Lari; regional and domestic instability; loan portfolio quality risk; regulatory risk; liquidity risk; capital risk; financial crime risk; cyber-security, information security and data privacy risk; operational risk; COVID-19 pandemic impact risk; climate change risk; and other key factors that indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance, which are contained elsewhere in this presentation and in our past and future filings and reports of the Group, including the 'Principal risks and uncertainties' included in Bank of Georgia Group PLC's Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and in 2Q21 and 1H21 results announcement. No part of this presentation constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC or any other entity within the Group, and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Bank of Georgia Group PLC and other entities within the Group undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
CONTENTS
COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND MACROECONOMIC HIGHLIGHTS
GROUP OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY
4Q21 AND FY21 RESULTS
COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA
COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA
Source: NCDC at 12:00, 21 February 2022
1,553,668
129,978
1,407,776
43.2%
Confirmed cases
Active cases
Recovered
Of adult population
fully vaccinated
COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA, 000' PERSONS
COVID-19 ACTIVE CASES PER 100,000 PERSONS
Source: NCDC
at 12:00, 21 February 2022
2,000
1,500
Total cases (LHS)
1,000
Total recoveries (LHS)
Daily new cases (RHS)
500
0
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20Jun-20Jun-20Jul-20Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20
Jan-21
Feb-21
Mar-21
Apr-21
Apr-21
Oct-21
Jan-22
Jan-22
Feb-22
Feb-20
Nov-20
Dec-20
May-21
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Aug-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Source: Johns Hopkins, Worldometers
30
at 12:00, 21 February 2022
9,299
10,000
25
9,000
8,000
20
7,000
6,000
4,335
15
5,000
3,498
4,000
10
3,000
875
1,427 1,5551,565 1,821
5
2,000
14
19
53
80
165
299
370
556
1,000
0
0
India
Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia
Belarus
Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan
Iran
Armenia
Turkey
Israel
Poland
Ukraine
Russia
Georgia
Germany
Estonia
SOLID ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2021
REAL GDP GROWTH IN 2021 EXCEEDING 2019 LEVEL
Source: Geostat
Real GDP growth in 2021:
70%
10.6% y-o-y
3.1% compared with 2019
60%
50%
44.8%
40%
30%
25.8%
20.8%
18.7%
20%
8.8%
9.9% 10.3% 6.9% 6.9%
12.0%
9.6%
10%
9.5%
-3.0%
4.0%
0%
-7.0%
1.2%
3.8% 4.5%
6.1% 2.7%
3.4%
0.9%
-10%
-5.1%
-20%
-11.5%
-30%
Jan Feb
Mar Apr May
Jun
Jul Aug
Sep Oct
Nov
Dec
Real GDP growth, 2021 vs. 2020
Real GDP growth, 2021 vs. 2019
GDP contracted by 6.8% in 2020 and by 4.1% in 1Q21, mainly due to the COVID-19-related restrictions
As restrictions were gradually lifted, the economy has gained momentum since 2Q21, with real GDP up 28.9% y-o-y in 2Q21, up 9.1% y-o-y in 3Q21 and up 9.5% y-o-y in 4Q21
Estimated real GDP growth was 10.6% y-o-y for full year 2021, exceeding the 2019 pre-pandemic level by 3.1%
Robust growth in remittances and exports, and a faster than expected rebound in tourism, together with fiscal stimulus and accelerated banking sector lending, have supported the recovery
In 2021:
Exports were up 26.9% y-o-y and up 11.7% compared with 2019
Remittances were up 24.6% y-o-y and up 35.6% compared with 2019
Tourism revenues were at 38.1% of the 2019 level, with tourism arrivals accelerating since April 2021
