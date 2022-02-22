Log in
    BGEO   GB00BF4HYT85

BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC

(BGEO)
Bank of Georgia : 4Q21 and FY21 Results Call Presentation

02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
RESULTS CALL PRESENTATION

4Q21 and FY21 Financial Results

22 February 2022

www.bankofgeorgiagroup.com

DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

2

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position and future operations and development. Although Bank of Georgia Group PLC believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: macroeconomic risk, including currency fluctuations and depreciation of the Lari; regional and domestic instability; loan portfolio quality risk; regulatory risk; liquidity risk; capital risk; financial crime risk; cyber-security, information security and data privacy risk; operational risk; COVID-19 pandemic impact risk; climate change risk; and other key factors that indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance, which are contained elsewhere in this presentation and in our past and future filings and reports of the Group, including the 'Principal risks and uncertainties' included in Bank of Georgia Group PLC's Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and in 2Q21 and 1H21 results announcement. No part of this presentation constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC or any other entity within the Group, and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Bank of Georgia Group PLC and other entities within the Group undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

CONTENTS

3

COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND MACROECONOMIC HIGHLIGHTS

GROUP OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY

4Q21 AND FY21 RESULTS

COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA

4

COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA

Source: NCDC at 12:00, 21 February 2022

1,553,668

129,978

1,407,776

43.2%

Confirmed cases

Active cases

Recovered

Of adult population

fully vaccinated

COVID-19 STATISTICS IN GEORGIA, 000' PERSONS

COVID-19 ACTIVE CASES PER 100,000 PERSONS

Source: NCDC

at 12:00, 21 February 2022

2,000

1,500

Total cases (LHS)

1,000

Total recoveries (LHS)

Daily new cases (RHS)

500

0

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20Jun-20Jun-20Jul-20Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Apr-21

Apr-21

Oct-21

Jan-22

Jan-22

Feb-22

Feb-20

Nov-20

Dec-20

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Source: Johns Hopkins, Worldometers

30

at 12:00, 21 February 2022

9,299

10,000

25

9,000

8,000

20

7,000

6,000

4,335

15

5,000

3,498

4,000

10

3,000

875

1,427 1,5551,565 1,821

5

2,000

14

19

53

80

165

299

370

556

1,000

0

0

India

Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Iran

Armenia

Turkey

Israel

Poland

Ukraine

Russia

Georgia

Germany

Estonia

SOLID ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2021

5

REAL GDP GROWTH IN 2021 EXCEEDING 2019 LEVEL

Source: Geostat

Real GDP growth in 2021:

70%

10.6% y-o-y

3.1% compared with 2019

60%

50%

44.8%

40%

30%

25.8%

20.8%

18.7%

20%

8.8%

9.9% 10.3% 6.9% 6.9%

12.0%

9.6%

10%

9.5%

-3.0%

4.0%

0%

-7.0%

1.2%

3.8% 4.5%

6.1% 2.7%

3.4%

0.9%

-10%

-5.1%

-20%

-11.5%

-30%

Jan Feb

Mar Apr May

Jun

Jul Aug

Sep Oct

Nov

Dec

Real GDP growth, 2021 vs. 2020

Real GDP growth, 2021 vs. 2019

  • GDP contracted by 6.8% in 2020 and by 4.1% in 1Q21, mainly due to the COVID-19-related restrictions
  • As restrictions were gradually lifted, the economy has gained momentum since 2Q21, with real GDP up 28.9% y-o-y in 2Q21, up 9.1% y-o-y in 3Q21 and up 9.5% y-o-y in 4Q21
  • Estimated real GDP growth was 10.6% y-o-y for full year 2021, exceeding the 2019 pre-pandemic level by 3.1%
  • Robust growth in remittances and exports, and a faster than expected rebound in tourism, together with fiscal stimulus and accelerated banking sector lending, have supported the recovery

In 2021:

  • Exports were up 26.9% y-o-y and up 11.7% compared with 2019
  • Remittances were up 24.6% y-o-y and up 35.6% compared with 2019
  • Tourism revenues were at 38.1% of the 2019 level, with tourism arrivals accelerating since April 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Georgia Group plc published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
