London, 30 June 2023

Dividend Currency Conversion Rate

At the Annual General Meeting of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (the "Company") held on 19 May 2023, shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of GEL 5.80 per ordinary share payable on 14 July 2023 (payment date) in Pound Sterling to those shareholders of the Company on the register of members at the close of business on 30 June 2023 (record date).

The Company hereby confirms that the National Bank of Georgia's Georgian Lari/British Pounds Sterling average exchange rate for the period of 26 June to 30 June 2023 was 3.3360 and it shall be used to pay dividends to ordinary shareholders of the Company on 14 July 2023.

Those shareholders who have not provided the appropriate bank account details to Computershare Investor Service PLC for payment of the dividend will be paid the dividend by cheque in Pound Sterling.

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Nini Arshakuni, Head of Investor Relations

About Bank of Georgia Group PLC

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (the "Company" - LSE: BGEO LN) is a FTSE-250 company. Its core entity is JSC Bank of Georgia ("Bank of Georgia", "BOG", or the "Bank"), a digital banking leader in Georgia that provides a suite of banking and financial services to retail clients and businesses. By building on its competitive strengths, the Group is committed to delivering strong profitability sustainably and maximising shareholder value.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800XKDG12NQG8VC53

For further information, please visit www.bankofgeorgiagroup.comor contact:

Michael Oliver Nini Arshakuni Adviser to the CEO Head of Investor Relations +44 203 178 4034 +995 322 444 444 (7515) moliver@bgeo.com ir@bog.ge

This news report is presented for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities