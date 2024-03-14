London, 14 March 2024

Result of March 2024 General Meeting

On 19 February 2024, Bank of Georgia Group PLC (the "Company") published its shareholder circular containing a notice of general meeting (the "General Meeting") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Ameriabank CJSC (the "Transaction").

The General Meeting was held earlier today, at which the ordinary resolution to approve the Transaction and associated matters as set out in the Notice of General Meeting was duly passed and the poll results were as follows:

VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of ISC* VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTED WITHHELD 38,211,373 100.00% 216 0.00% 38,211,589 83.60% 4,732

*Issued share capital excluding treasury shares pending cancellation

Having received this shareholder approval of the Resolution at the General Meeting and subsequently also regulatory approval from the National Bank of Georgia, the Company intends to proceed to completion of the Transaction upon the receipt of regulatory approvals in Armenia.

Notes:

As at the date of the General Meeting, the Company had 45,709,102 ordinary shares in issue. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the General Meeting was 45,709,102. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and subject to the Listing Rules, on a poll every member who is present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. The scrutineer of the poll was Computershare Investor Services PLC, the Company's Share Registrar. Note that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and such votes have not been included in the calculation of votes "for" and "against" each resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total above.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution has been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Bank of Georgia Group PLC

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (the 'Company' - LSE: BGEO LN) is a FTSE-250 company. Its core entity is JSC Bank of Georgia ('Bank of Georgia', 'BOG', or the 'Bank'), a digital banking leader in Georgia that provides a suite of banking and financial services to retail clients and businesses. By building on its competitive strengths, the Group is committed to delivering strong profitability sustainably and maximising shareholder value.

