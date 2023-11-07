Bank of Georgia Group PLC and TBC Bank Group PLC - Tbilisi-based lenders - Says regulator the National Bank of Georgia has released unaudited profits of all regulated Georgian commercial banks for the first nine months of 2023. Bank of Georgia says its regulated banking subsidiary JSC Bank of Georgia delivered net profit of GEL981.9 million, or around GBP295.9 million, for the first nine months of 2023. Standalone net profit for the first half was GEL651.1 million, while fully consolidated group profit totalled GEL709.9 million. Net profit for TBC Bank JSC was GEL803.8 million, following standalone net profit of GEL 530.3 million and consolidated group net profit of GEL548.0 million.

Bank of Georgia current stock price: 3,556.01 pence, up 2.2% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: up 45%

TBC Bank stock price: 2,750.00 pence, down 1.4%

12-month change: up 28%

