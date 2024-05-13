May 13, 2024 at 05:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Bank of Georgia Group PLC on Monday announced its proposed final dividend for 2023.

The Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender proposed a final dividend of GEL4.94 per ordinary share, approximately GBP1.47, down 15% from GEL5.80 last year.

The dividend remains subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting on June 17.

Bank of Georgia shares were up 0.3% to 4,955.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

