(Alliance News) - Bank of Georgia Group PLC on Monday announced its proposed final dividend for 2023.
The Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender proposed a final dividend of GEL4.94 per ordinary share, approximately GBP1.47, down 15% from GEL5.80 last year.
The dividend remains subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting on June 17.
Bank of Georgia shares were up 0.3% to 4,955.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.
By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.