Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Georgia Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGEO   GB00BF4HYT85

BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC

(BGEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:06 2022-11-10 am EST
2472.50 GBX   +2.38%
05:52aBank of Georgia results boosted by lari appreciation and rising rates
AN
02:26aBank of Georgia Group's Q3 Profit Rises 57% On Strong Operating Profit Growth
MT
02:17aBank Of Georgia : 3Q22 and 9M22 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Georgia results boosted by lari appreciation and rising rates

11/10/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bank of Georgia PLC on Thursday delivered an optimistic set of results as it continues to benefit from the strength of the Georgian economy and the appreciation of its currency.

In the three months that ended September 30, Bank of Georgia's pretax profit rose 55% to GEL318.3 million, or GBP103.2 million, from GEL206.0 million last year.

The Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender saw operating income rise 51% to GEL526.5 million from GEL347.8 million last year.

The company said its performance was "supported by the growth momentum of the Georgian economy" despite the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Regarding the wider economy, Chief Executive Officer Archil Gachechiladze said "the Georgian economy has performed much better than we anticipated in the beginning of the year. Following upward revisions by international organisations and local authorities, full-year real GDP growth is now expected at 10.2%. The debt burden in the economy has reduced, with bank loans to GDP down to 62% in the third quarter of 2022, from the highest level of 77.6% reached in 2020. Furthermore, public debt to GDP is expected at 39.6% in 2022, down from 60.1% during 2020."

The bank's top-line was boosted by continued strong net foreign currency gains on the back of migrant and tourism inflows.

Net foreign currency gains multiplied to GEL150.7 million from GEL33.4 million last year. The bank noted that the lari has benefitted from tight monetary policy and "improved sentiments" which has seen it gain 10% against the dollar in the year to date. It noted the Lari is "expected to remain stable in the medium term".

Interest income rose 21% to GEL295.1 million, while fee & commission income increased 28% to GEL79.7 million.

The company's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased to 14.8% from 12.8% last year.

Gachechiladze said "Bank of Georgia is consistently delivering high profitability while maintaining a strong capital position, with CET1 ratio at 14.8% at 30 September 2022, 320 basis points above the minimum requirement.

"As Georgia's role as a transport, trading, and logistics corridor in the region is strengthening, the attention from international companies and investors will likely increase, and Bank of Georgia remains well-positioned to continue serving the country and our customers during this important period of time."

Shares in Bank of Georgia were trading 3.1% higher at 2,490.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC 3.11% 2490 Delayed Quote.44.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.13749 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.73689 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.73% 0.99442 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.50% 0.012226 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.66% 0.58459 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
All news about BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
05:52aBank of Georgia results boosted by lari appreciation and rising rates
AN
02:26aBank of Georgia Group's Q3 Profit Rises 57% On Strong Operating Profit Growth
MT
02:17aBank Of Georgia : 3Q22 and 9M22 Results Presentation
PU
02:17aBank Of Georgia : 3Q22 and 9M22 Results Call Presentation
PU
11/09UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/08UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/24LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Markets hopeful as Sunak confirmed as next UK P..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 826 M 667 M 667 M
Net income 2022 981 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,81x
Yield 2022 7,00%
Capitalization 3 430 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Georgia Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 415,00 GBX
Average target price 2 788,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Archil Gachechiladze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mel Gerard Carvill Chairman
Alasdair Paul Mackenzie Breach Independent Non-Executive Director
Tamaz Georgadze Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan William Muir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC44.78%1 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.99%380 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.91%292 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.41%192 400
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.67%175 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.70%143 274