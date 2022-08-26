Bank credit and deposits: July 2022

26/08/2022 - Press Releases

- The annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 9.1% in July 2022, compared with 7.7% in the previous month.

- The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 5.8% in July 2022, compared with 6.0% in the previous month.

- Deposits placed by the private sector increased by €483 million in July 2022, compared with an increase of €2,722 million in the previous month.

Ι. Credit to the domestic economy

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €2,831 million in July 2022, compared with a positive net flow of €2,417 million in the previous month.

Ι.1 Credit to the general government

InJuly 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was positive by €2,378 million, compared with a positive net flow of €360 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 15.3% from 14.0% in the previous month.

Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

InJuly 2022, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 5.5% from 4.5% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit was positive by €453 million, compared with a positive net flow of €2,058 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.1 Credit to corporations

InJuly 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive by €608 million, compared with a positive net flow of €1,974 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 11.8%, from 10.0% in the previous month. In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased to 10.8% from 9.7% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was positive by €401 million, compared with a positive net flow of €1,855 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased to 20.5% from 12.2% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was positive by €206 million, compared with a positive net flow of €119 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.2 Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships

InJuly 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative by €54 million, compared with a positive net flow of €82 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 0.7%.

Ι.2.3 Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions

In July 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was negative by €100 million, compared with a positive net flow of €2 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained unchanged at -2.1%.

ΙΙ. Deposits by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions

In July 2022, the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by €892 million, compared with a positive net flow of €2,266 million in June 2022.

ΙΙ.1 Deposits placed by the general government

InJuly 2022, deposits placed by the general government increased by €408 million, compared with a decrease of €456 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 1.3%, compared with -10.6% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2 Deposits placed by the private sector

InJuly 2022, deposits placed by the private sector increased by €483 million, compared with an increase of €2,722 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 6.1% from 6.9% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

InJuly 2022, corporate deposits decreased by €304 million, compared with an increase of €2,000 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 12.4% from 16.2% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from NFCs decreased by €442 million, against an increase of €2,442 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased by €137 million, compared with a decrease of €443 million in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions

InJuly 2022, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by €788 million, compared with an increase of €722 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained unchanged to 4.1%.

Notes :

1. The general government includes central government, local government and social security funds.

2. Deposits include repos.

3. The Bank of Greece is not included in domestic credit institutions.

