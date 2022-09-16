Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
2022-09-15
16.50 EUR    0.00%
03:10aBANK OF GREECE : Financial statement - august 2022
PU
09/13STATISTICS ON PENSION FUNDS : Q2 2022
PU
09/09BANK OF GREECE : Talking points by the Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras at the Prague Financial Forum organized by EUROFI
PU
Bank of Greece : FINANCIAL STATEMENT - AUGUST 2022

09/16/2022 | 03:10am EDT
See the attached file

FINANCIAL STATEMENT - AUGUST 2022

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 632 M 3 630 M 3 630 M
Net income 2021 3 271 M 3 269 M 3 269 M
Net cash 2021 8 852 M 8 848 M 8 848 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,10x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 328 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 -7,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 863
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-2.37%328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.56%340 530
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.43%272 154
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.95%211 207
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%164 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 587