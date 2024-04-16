FINANCIAL STATEMENT

ASSETS

  1. Gold and gold receivables
  2. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2.1

Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

1,703,940,969

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments,

external loans and other external assets

3,423,067,611

  1. Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
  2. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

24,565

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

5. Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

5.1

Main refinancing operations

0

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

14,339,000,000

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

  1. Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
  2. Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

142,358,712,878

7.2

Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

18,037,470,325

  1. General government long-term debt denominated in euro
  2. Intra-Eurosystemclaims

9.1

Participating interest in the ECB

485,776,054

9.2

Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB

916,422,958

9.3

Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes

within the Eurosystem

23,212,825,370

9.4

Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)

0

9.5

Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)

0

10. Other assets

10.1

Tangible and intangible fixed assets

591,637,342

10.2

Other financial assets

126,563,980

10.3

Sundry

2,688,428,402

TOTAL ASSETS

OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

  1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97
  2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents
  3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit
  4. Other off-balance-sheet items

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

9,119,925,959

5,127,008,580

605,702,035

24,565

14,339,000,000

2,110,853

160,396,183,203

2,941,022,742

24,615,024,382

3,406,629,724

220,552,632,043

69,489,816,262

5,677,355,037

29,289,237,617

11,324,826,885

115,781,235,801

LIABILITIES

1.

Banknotes in circulation

32,105,092,980

2. Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to

monetary policy operations denominated in euro

33,111,505,197

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,461,830,031

2.2

Deposit facility

30,649,675,166

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

3.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

0

4.

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

24,693,350,347

4.1

General government

23,919,825,476

4.2

Other liabilities

773,524,871

5.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

2,980,848,406

6.

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

1,731,556,798

7.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2,621

7.1

Deposits and other liabilities

2,621

7.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

8.

Intra-Eurosystem liabilities

109,079,442,470

8.1

Liabilities related to promissory notes backing

the issuance of ECB debt certificates

0

8.2

Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes

within the Eurosystem

0

8.3

Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)

109,079,442,470

8.4

Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)

0

9.

Other liabilities

794,312,171

10.

Provisions

4,467,929,286

11.

Revaluation accounts

8,043,834,435

12.

Capital and reserves

3,544,757,332

12.1

Capital

111,243,362

12.2

Ordinary reserve

111,243,362

12.3

Extraordinary reserve

575,889,379

12.4

Special reserve for financial risks

2,744,771,262

12.5

Other special reserves

1,609,967

TOTAL LIABILITIES

220,552,632,043

