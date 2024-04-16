FINANCIAL STATEMENT
31st JANUARY 2024
(in euro)
ASSETS
- Gold and gold receivables
- Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
2.1
Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
1,703,940,969
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments,
external loans and other external assets
3,423,067,611
- Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
- Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
24,565
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
5. Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
5.1
Main refinancing operations
0
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
14,339,000,000
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
5.5
Marginal lending facility
0
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
- Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
- Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
142,358,712,878
7.2
Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
18,037,470,325
- General government long-term debt denominated in euro
- Intra-Eurosystemclaims
9.1
Participating interest in the ECB
485,776,054
9.2
Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB
916,422,958
9.3
Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes
within the Eurosystem
23,212,825,370
9.4
Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)
0
9.5
Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)
0
10. Other assets
10.1
Tangible and intangible fixed assets
591,637,342
10.2
Other financial assets
126,563,980
10.3
Sundry
2,688,428,402
TOTAL ASSETS
OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
- Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97
- Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents
- Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit
- Other off-balance-sheet items
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
9,119,925,959
5,127,008,580
605,702,035
24,565
14,339,000,000
2,110,853
160,396,183,203
2,941,022,742
24,615,024,382
3,406,629,724
220,552,632,043
69,489,816,262
5,677,355,037
29,289,237,617
11,324,826,885
115,781,235,801
LIABILITIES
1.
Banknotes in circulation
32,105,092,980
2. Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to
monetary policy operations denominated in euro
33,111,505,197
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
2,461,830,031
2.2
Deposit facility
30,649,675,166
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
0
3.
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
0
4.
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
24,693,350,347
4.1
General government
23,919,825,476
4.2
Other liabilities
773,524,871
5.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
2,980,848,406
6.
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
1,731,556,798
7.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
2,621
7.1
Deposits and other liabilities
2,621
7.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
8.
Intra-Eurosystem liabilities
109,079,442,470
8.1
Liabilities related to promissory notes backing
the issuance of ECB debt certificates
0
8.2
Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes
within the Eurosystem
0
8.3
Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)
109,079,442,470
8.4
Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)
0
9.
Other liabilities
794,312,171
10.
Provisions
4,467,929,286
11.
Revaluation accounts
8,043,834,435
12.
Capital and reserves
3,544,757,332
12.1
Capital
111,243,362
12.2
Ordinary reserve
111,243,362
12.3
Extraordinary reserve
575,889,379
12.4
Special reserve for financial risks
2,744,771,262
12.5
Other special reserves
1,609,967
TOTAL LIABILITIES
220,552,632,043
Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).
Athens, 16 April 2024
THE GOVERNOR
FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT
THE DIRECTOR
THE ACCOUNTANT
YANNIS STOURNARAS
YANNIS ASIMAKOPOULOS
THEOCHARIS NTOVAS
License No Class A 0137991
