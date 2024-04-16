Bank of Greece operates as the central bank of Greece. The Bankâs tasks are divided into Eurosystem-related tasks and other tasks. Its Eurosystem-related tasks include: participating in the formulation of the single monetary policy of the euro area and implementing it in Greece; managing part of the European Central Bankâs (ECB) foreign exchange and gold reserves on behalf and in line with the instructions of the ECB, and oversees payment systems and instruments with a view to ensuring their soundness, reliability and efficiency, among others. The Bankâs other tasks include: carrying out prudential supervision of credit institutions and certain categories of enterprises in the financial sector; supervising and monitoring the insurance and reinsurance firms as well as insurance intermediaries, and being responsible for the management and operation of the System for Monitoring Transactions in Book-Entry Securities, among others.

Sector Banks