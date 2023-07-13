Bank of Greece operates as the central bank of Greece. The Bank's tasks are divided into Eurosystem-related tasks and other tasks. Its Eurosystem-related tasks include: participating in the formulation of the single monetary policy of the euro area and implementing it in Greece; managing part of the European Central Bank's (ECB) foreign exchange and gold reserves on behalf and in line with the instructions of the ECB, and oversees payment systems and instruments with a view to ensuring their soundness, reliability and efficiency, among others. The Bank's other tasks include: carrying out prudential supervision of credit institutions and certain categories of enterprises in the financial sector; supervising and monitoring the insurance and reinsurance firms as well as insurance intermediaries, and being responsible for the management and operation of the System for Monitoring Transactions in Book-Entry Securities, among others.

