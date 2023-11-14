FINANCIAL STATEMENT

31st OCTOBER 2023

(in euro)

ASSETS

  1. Gold and gold receivables
  2. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2.1

Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

1,724,909,511

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments,

external loans and other external assets

3,652,844,386

  1. Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
  2. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

24,339

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

5. Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

5.1

Main refinancing operations

400,000,000

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

16,339,000,000

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

  1. Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
  2. Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

145,271,387,465

7.2

Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

16,725,353,164

  1. General government long-term debt denominated in euro
  2. Intra-Eurosystemclaims

9.1

Participating interest in the ECB

503,561,541

9.2

Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB

997,925,769

9.3

Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes

within the Eurosystem

24,277,703,320

9.4

Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)

0

9.5

Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)

3,000,000

10. Other assets

10.1

Tangible and intangible fixed assets

567,488,025

10.2

Other financial assets

123,890,272

10.3

Sundry

5,230,259,971

TOTAL ASSETS

OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

  1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97
  2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents
  3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit
  4. Other off-balance-sheet items

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

8,612,779,846

5,377,753,897

741,618,566

24,339

16,739,000,000

1,830,074

161,996,740,629

2,987,127,644

25,782,190,630

5,921,638,268

228,160,703,893

59,571,782,262

5,246,286,962

31,817,502,313

12,071,592,733

108,707,164,270

LIABILITIES

1.

Banknotes in circulation

35,056,356,300

2. Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to

monetary policy operations denominated in euro

31,301,543,950

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,770,760,959

2.2

Deposit facility

28,530,782,991

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

3.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

0

4.

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

31,121,395,922

4.1

General government

29,848,970,543

4.2

Other liabilities

1,272,425,379

5.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

3,058,458,796

6.

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

1,754,042,831

7.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2,734

7.1

Deposits and other liabilities

2,734

7.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

8.

Intra-Eurosystem liabilities

109,138,706,110

8.1

Liabilities related to promissory notes backing

the issuance of ECB debt certificates

0

8.2

Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes

within the Eurosystem

0

8.3

Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET)

109,138,706,110

8.4

Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)

0

9.

Other liabilities

1,172,049,004

10.

Provisions

4,468,017,610

11.

Revaluation accounts

7,630,746,413

12.

Capital and reserves

3,459,384,223

12.1

Capital

111,243,362

12.2

Ordinary reserve

111,243,362

12.3

Extraordinary reserve

490,531,600

12.4

Special reserve for financial risks

2,744,771,262

12.5

Other special reserves

1,594,637

TOTAL LIABILITIES

228,160,703,893

Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).

Athens, 14 November 2023

THE GOVERNOR

FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT

THE DIRECTOR

THE ACCOUNTANT

YANNIS STOURNARAS

YANNIS ASIMAKOPOULOS

THEOCHARIS NTOVAS

License No Class A 0137991

