Bank of Greece : FINANCIAL STATEMENT - SEPTEMBER 2020
10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
30th SEPTEMBER 2020
(in euro)
ASSETS
LIABILITIES
1.
Gold and gold receivables
7,806,588,549
1.
Banknotes in circulation
31,538,521,020
2.
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
3,771,394,657
2.
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to
monetary policy operations denominated in euro
21,387,124,491
2.1
Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
702,544,908
2.2
Balances with banks and security investments,
2.1
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
21,387,124,491
external loans and other external assets
3,068,849,749
2.2
Deposit facility
0
2.3
Fixed-term deposits
0
3.
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
628,370,802
2.4
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
2.5
Deposits related to margin calls
0
4.
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
23,052
3.
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
0
4.1
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
23,052
4.2
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
4.
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
28,893,636,671
4.1
General government
28,235,130,184
5.
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy
4.2
Other liabilities
658,506,487
operations denominated in euro
38,958,000,000
5.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
2,431,425,386
5.1
Main refinancing operations
0
5.2
Longer-term refinancing operations
38,958,000,000
6.
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
713,483,216
5.3
Fine-tuning reverse operations
0
5.4
Structural reverse operations
0
7.
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
2,474
5.5
Marginal lending facility
0
5.6
Credits related to margin calls
0
7.1
Deposits and other liabilities
2,474
7.2
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
0
6.
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
1,900,061
8.
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
0
7.
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
102,978,029,311
9.
Intra-Eurosystem liabilities
73,295,798,299
7.1
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
90,607,163,530
7.2
Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
12,370,865,781
9.1
Liabilities related to promissory notes backing
the issuance of ECB debt certificates
0
9.2
Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes
8.
General government long-term debt denominated in euro
4,331,094,410
within the Eurosystem
0
9.3
Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)
73,295,798,299
9.4
Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)
0
9.
Intra-Eurosystem claims
12,427,024,030
10.
Other liabilities
505,239,094
9.1
Participating interest in the ECB
473,379,901
9.2
Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB
997,925,769
11.
Provisions
7,799,061,542
9.3
Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes
within the Eurosystem
10,955,718,360
12.
Revaluation accounts
6,002,546,534
9.4
Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2)
0
9.5
Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)
0
13.
Capital and reserves
643,180,585
10.
Other assets
2,307,594,440
13.1
Capital
111,243,362
13.2
Ordinary reserve
111,243,362
10.1
Tangible and intangible fixed assets
547,621,967
13.3
Extraordinary reserve
134,500,000
10.2
Other financial assets
107,842,771
13.4
Special reserve from the revaluation of land and buildings
284,890,789
10.3
Sundry
1,652,129,702
13.5
Other special reserves
1,303,072
TOTAL ASSETS
173,210,019,312
TOTAL LIABILITIES
173,210,019,312
OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital
of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97
43,684,584,348
2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management
and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents
4,853,728,108
3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit
54,019,500,030
4. Other off-balance-sheet items
12,083,913,405
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
114,641,725,891
Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).
Athens, 14 October 2020
THE GOVERNOR
THE DIRECTOR OF THE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT
Y A N N I S S T O U R N A R A SM A R I A P A G O N I
