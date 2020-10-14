Bank of Greece : FINANCIAL STATEMENT - SEPTEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

30th SEPTEMBER 2020

(in euro)

ASSETS LIABILITIES 1. Gold and gold receivables 7,806,588,549 1. Banknotes in circulation 31,538,521,020 2. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 3,771,394,657 2. Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro 21,387,124,491 2.1 Receivables from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 702,544,908 2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, 2.1 Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system) 21,387,124,491 external loans and other external assets 3,068,849,749 2.2 Deposit facility 0 2.3 Fixed-term deposits 0 3. Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 628,370,802 2.4 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 2.5 Deposits related to margin calls 0 4. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 23,052 3. Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 0 4.1 Balances with banks, security investments and loans 23,052 4.2 Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 4. Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 28,893,636,671 4.1 General government 28,235,130,184 5. Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy 4.2 Other liabilities 658,506,487 operations denominated in euro 38,958,000,000 5. Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 2,431,425,386 5.1 Main refinancing operations 0 5.2 Longer-term refinancing operations 38,958,000,000 6. Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 713,483,216 5.3 Fine-tuning reverse operations 0 5.4 Structural reverse operations 0 7. Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2,474 5.5 Marginal lending facility 0 5.6 Credits related to margin calls 0 7.1 Deposits and other liabilities 2,474 7.2 Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II 0 6. Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 1,900,061 8. Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF 0 7. Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 102,978,029,311 9. Intra-Eurosystem liabilities 73,295,798,299 7.1 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 90,607,163,530 7.2 Other securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 12,370,865,781 9.1 Liabilities related to promissory notes backing the issuance of ECB debt certificates 0 9.2 Net liabilities related to the allocation of euro banknotes 8. General government long-term debt denominated in euro 4,331,094,410 within the Eurosystem 0 9.3 Net liabilities related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2) 73,295,798,299 9.4 Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net) 0 9. Intra-Eurosystem claims 12,427,024,030 10. Other liabilities 505,239,094 9.1 Participating interest in the ECB 473,379,901 9.2 Claims equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB 997,925,769 11. Provisions 7,799,061,542 9.3 Net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem 10,955,718,360 12. Revaluation accounts 6,002,546,534 9.4 Net claims related to transactions with the ESCB (TARGET2) 0 9.5 Other claims within the Eurosystem (net) 0 13. Capital and reserves 643,180,585 10. Other assets 2,307,594,440 13.1 Capital 111,243,362 13.2 Ordinary reserve 111,243,362 10.1 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 547,621,967 13.3 Extraordinary reserve 134,500,000 10.2 Other financial assets 107,842,771 13.4 Special reserve from the revaluation of land and buildings 284,890,789 10.3 Sundry 1,652,129,702 13.5 Other special reserves 1,303,072 TOTAL ASSETS 173,210,019,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES 173,210,019,312 OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS 1. Greek government securities relating to the management of the "Common capital of legal entities in public law and social security funds" according to Law 2469/97 43,684,584,348 2. Greek government securities and other debt securities relating to the management and custody of assets of public entities, social security funds and private agents 4,853,728,108 3. Assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations and intraday credit 54,019,500,030 4. Other off-balance-sheet items 12,083,913,405 TOTAL OFF-BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS 114,641,725,891

Note: Under Article 54A of the Bank's Statute, financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the accounting principles and rules established by the European Central Bank (ECB) and applying to all members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB).