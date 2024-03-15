15/03/2024 - Press Releases

Τhe Bank of Greece launches "Inflation Monitor", a new publication in English aiming to inform the broader public about price developments.



The "Inflation Monitor" provides an overview of the developments related to inflation in major advanced economies, focusing on Greece and the euro area. More specifically, the report discusses relevant macroeconomic developments presenting information for price indicators, labour costs and transportation costs. Moreover, the report includes survey-based and market-based indicators for inflation expectations and policy rates as well as the latest published projections of the Eurosystem. Finally, key statements and news are being listed.

The "Inflation Monitor" will be published on a monthly basis and is available on the Bank of Greece website.

The next "Inflation Monitor" is scheduled to be published on 15 April 2024.

