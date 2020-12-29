Bank of Greece : Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2021

Share:

By the joint decision n. 473/21.12.2020 of the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Greece, the following 18 financial institutions (in an alphabetical order) are reappointed as Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2021:

ALPHA BANK SA

BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC

BNP PARIBAS SA

BofA SECURITIES EUROPE SA

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG

COMMERZBANK AG

CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES Sociedad De Valores SA

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

EUROBANK SA

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

JP MORGAN AG

MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

NOMURA FINANCIAL PRODUCTS EUROPE GmbH

PIRAEUS BANK SA

SOCIETE GENERALE