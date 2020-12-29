Bank of Greece : Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2021

Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2021
29/12/2020 - Press Releases
By the joint decision n. 473/21.12.2020 of the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Greece, the following 18 financial institutions (in an alphabetical order) are reappointed as Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2021:
ALPHA BANK SA
BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
BNP PARIBAS SA
BofA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG
COMMERZBANK AG
CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES Sociedad De Valores SA
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
EUROBANK SA
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
JP MORGAN AG
MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
NOMURA FINANCIAL PRODUCTS EUROPE GmbH
PIRAEUS BANK SA
SOCIETE GENERALE
