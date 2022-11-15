Bank of Greece : Procurement 120/2022

15/11/2022 - Procurements
The Bank of Greece hereby announces the launch of an open competitive process, αs follows:
PROCUREMENT
NUMBER
COMPETITIVE PROCESS
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION
OF PROPOSALS
120/2022
«Launch of open competitive process for request for interest and the submission of non-binding proposals for the development of the property at 29 -31 Kifisias Avenue, Municipality of Athens»
Friday,
23.12.2022
13:00 local time
To receive the Procurement, please contact the real estate management consultant to the Bank of Greece, at the following address:
Cerved Property Services S.A.
Eslin 20 & Amaliados Str, Ampelokipi 115 23 Athens, Greece
(+30) 211 8809 396, 211 8809 391
email: vassiliki.dimou@cerved.com
Disclaimer
