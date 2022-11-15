Bank of Greece : Procurement 120/2022

15/11/2022 - Procurements

The Bank of Greece hereby announces the launch of an open competitive process, αs follows:

PROCUREMENT NUMBER COMPETITIVE PROCESS DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS 120/2022 «Launch of open competitive process for request for interest and the submission of non-binding proposals for the development of the property at 29 -31 Kifisias Avenue, Municipality of Athens» Friday, 23.12.2022 13:00 local time

To receive the Procurement, please contact the real estate management consultant to the Bank of Greece, at the following address:



Cerved Property Services S.A.

Eslin 20 & Amaliados Str, Ampelokipi 115 23 Athens, Greece

(+30) 211 8809 396, 211 8809 391

email: vassiliki.dimou@cerved.com