  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-11-14 am EST
16.10 EUR   +0.31%
Bank Of Greece : Procurement 120/2022
PU
11/14Bank Of Greece : Financial statement - october 2022
PU
11/11Bank Of Greece -financial Stability Review : November 2022
AQ
Bank of Greece : Procurement 120/2022

11/15/2022 | 01:52am EST
15/11/2022 - Procurements

The Bank of Greece hereby announces the launch of an open competitive process, αs follows:

PROCUREMENT

NUMBER

COMPETITIVE PROCESS

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION

OF PROPOSALS

120/2022

«Launch of open competitive process for request for interest and the submission of non-binding proposals for the development of the property at 29 -31 Kifisias Avenue, Municipality of Athens»

Friday,

23.12.2022

13:00 local time

To receive the Procurement, please contact the real estate management consultant to the Bank of Greece, at the following address:

Cerved Property Services S.A.

Eslin 20 & Amaliados Str, Ampelokipi 115 23 Athens, Greece

(+30) 211 8809 396, 211 8809 391

email: vassiliki.dimou@cerved.com


Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
