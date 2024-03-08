07/03/2024 - Press Releases

Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Greece, made the following statement:

"The divestment of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) from Piraeus Bank was successfully completed today. This chiefly reflects the performance of the Greek economy, the banking sector and Piraeus Bank itself.

Congratulations are due to those who contributed to this great success, in particular to Mr Ilias Xirouhakis (CEO of the HFSF) and his associates, and Mr Christos Megalou (CEO of Piraeus Bank) and his associates."