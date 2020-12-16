Log in
Bank of Greece : Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs) – Q3 2020

12/16/2020 | 06:31am EST
Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs) - Q3 2020 16/12/2020 - Press Releases

In the third quarter of 2020, the nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by domestic CSFs increased; the loans serviced concern loans that have been transferred from domestic credit institutions to non-resident specialised financial institutions.

In particular, the total value of the above category of loans increased by €2,114 million to €32,977 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, from €30,863 million in the second quarter of 2020 (see relevant Table and Diagrams).

Corporate loans

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €11,453 million in the third quarter of 2020, from €8,953 million in the previous quarter. In further detail, the nominal value of loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €2,500 million to €11.373 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Out of the total of these loans to NFCs, an amount of €5,537 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The nominal value of loans to other financial institutions serviced by CSFs remained unchanged at €80 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €386 million from the previous quarter to €5,146 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs remained unchanged at €16,378 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. In further detail, consumer loans serviced decreased by €11 million to €11,910 million, while the corresponding housing loans increased by €11 million to €4,409 million.

Table: Loans to domestic residents transferred to foreign financial institutions and serviced by CSFs

(Nominal value, end of quarter data, in million euros)

Q1 -2020

Q2 -2020

Q3 -2020

Private sector

30,989

30,863

32,977

Corporations

8,941

8,953

11,453

Non-financial corporations (NFCs)

8,863

8,873

11,373

o/w small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

5,953

5,964

5,537

Other financial institutions

78

80

80

Sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships

5,712

5,532

5,146

Individuals and private non-profit institutions (NPIs)

16,335

16,378

16,378

o/w consumer loans

11,849

11,921

11,910

o/w housing loans

4,437

4,398

4,409

Note: The next Press Release on 'Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs)' for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be published on 16 March 2021 according to the Advance release calendar published on the Bank of Greece website.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
