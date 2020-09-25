Log in
BANK OF GREECE : Swearing-in of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece
PU
09/24INDICES OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES : Q2 2020
PU
09/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVEL SERVICES : July 2020
PU
Bank of Greece : Swearing-in of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece

09/25/2020 | 04:35am EDT
  • Share:
Swearing-in of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece 25/09/2020 - Press Releases

This Friday the 25th of September 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Mr. Theodore Pelagidis was sworn in as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, before H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the presence of the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Mr. Yannis Stournaras.

Following today's swearing-in ceremony, the Administration of the Bank of Greece is as follows:

· Yannis Stournaras, Governor
· Theodoros Mitrakos, Deputy Governor
· Theodore Pelagidis, Deputy Governor

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:34:00 UTC
