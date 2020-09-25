Bank of Greece : Swearing-in of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece

Share:

This Friday the 25th of September 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Mr. Theodore Pelagidis was sworn in as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, before H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the presence of the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Mr. Yannis Stournaras.

Following today's swearing-in ceremony, the Administration of the Bank of Greece is as follows:

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bank of Greece published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:34:00 UTC

· Yannis Stournaras, Governor· Theodoros Mitrakos, Deputy Governor· Theodore Pelagidis, Deputy Governor