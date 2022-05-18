Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/18 10:11:57 am EDT
15.90 EUR   +0.63%
06:32aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQUIREMENT ON A CASH BASIS : January-April 2022
PU
05/16The Bank of Greece hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Board
AQ
05/13BANK OF GREECE : hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Greece : Welcome address by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras at a formal dinner in honour of Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Luxembourg

05/18/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18/05/2022 - Speeches

on the occasion of his election as honorary member of the Academy of Athens.

It is a great pleasure and privilege for the Bank of Greece to welcome President Jean-Claude Juncker, on the occasion of his election as honorary member of the Academy of Athens.

We welcome a great European statesman and a great friend of Greece. A man who has contributed so much to Greece staying in the Eurozone in 2012 and 2015, as I have witnessed first-hand in these difficult years, first as Minister of Finance and then as Governor of the Bank of Greece.

A statesman who, during his long years of servitude in senior government positions both in Luxembourg and at European institutions, proved to be one of the staunchest champions of European integration and one of the strongest leaders who handled successfully the crises that the Eurozone faced over the last several years. A visionary leader who contributed enormously to the creation of our common currency, the euro, who strongly believed in it since its inception and fought hard to ensure its stability throughout these years.

Born in Luxembourg, a country in the heart of Europe, our dearest Jean-Claude realised at a young age that the future of Europe lies in the close cooperation of its member-states and mainly in the gradual integration of national policies and rules. Having left his mark on his country's politics, he rose to top positions in the European Union and, in this capacity, worked hard on European integration. He is one of the great Europeanists, following in the footsteps of Helmut Kohl and François Mitterrand, with his firm conviction that European integration is the only way forward and that this path is irreversible.

President Juncker was one of the most consistent and influential advocates that Greece could solve its fiscal problems within the Eurozone, rather than outside, as some sadly wanted at the time. He strongly resisted the idea that Greece should be sacrificed like Iphigenia to allow the fleet to sail. This was due not only to his expressed love for Greece and its heavy cultural heritage, but mainly to his strong belief in the European values and in the basic principle of keeping the Eurozone together.

He fervently defended Greece's place in the European family, by deeply understanding and recognising the efforts that the Greek people had made to preserve the country's hard-won place. I believe this is his greatest contribution, as far as we Greeks are concerned. We owe him a lot.

Last, but not least, I want to thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who came here tonight almost directly from his flight back to Greece from his trip to the United States, in order to honour our guest, President Jean Claude Juncker.

Thank you.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 19:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF GREECE
06:32aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January-April 2022
PU
05/16The Bank of Greece hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisor..
AQ
05/13BANK OF GREECE : hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Boa..
PU
05/13BANK OF GREECE : Welcome speech to the members of the Supervisory Board (SB) of the Single..
PU
05/12FINANCIAL STABILITY REVIEW : May 2022
PU
05/10Bank of Greece -Publication of monthly aggregate loan statistics compiled on the basis ..
AQ
05/09BANK OF GREECE : Publication of monthly aggregate loan statistics compiled on the basis of..
PU
05/05INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : March 2022
PU
05/05BANK OF GREECE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : March 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 632 M 3 811 M 3 811 M
Net income 2021 3 271 M 3 432 M 3 432 M
Net cash 2021 7 828 M 8 215 M 8 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 316 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2020 -6,45x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,06x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-6.51%331
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676