Bank of Greece : hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Board

13/05/2022 - Press Releases

On 12 and 13 May the Bank of Greece hosted the regular meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) Supervisory Board. It was the first time that Supervisory Board members met in person after two years.

The Supervisory Board meets every three weeks to discuss, plan and implement the supervisory tasks of the European Central Bank. The Board is chaired by Andrea Enria and the Bank of Greece is represented by Ilias Plaskovitis, Advisor to the Governor.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, hosted an official dinner for the members of the Supervisory Board at the Yacht Club of Greece. Governor Stournaras noted the self-evident significance of this return to normality, after a series of major crises that began in 2010: "Ιt is this very return to normality that allowed the Bank to host its first major international event: "I am particularly pleased that our first guests were the members of the Supervisory Board, which held its regular meeting at the Bank's main building. I hope that our guests have enjoyed the Greek hospitality and had a very creative meeting".

Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria noted "It was a real pleasure to finally resume in-person meetings of the Supervisory Board here in Athens. We are very grateful to the Bank of Greece for the warm welcome and great attention to detail in the organisation of the meeting. The friendly atmosphere and the pleasure of being in Athens made our meeting smooth and productive."

