  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/13 10:11:45 am EDT
15.60 EUR   -0.95%
BANK OF GREECE : hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Board
PU
BANK OF GREECE : Welcome speech to the members of the Supervisory Board (SB) of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) and their spouses, on the occasion of the SB meeting in the Bank of Greece - May 2022, y Yannis Stournaras
PU
FINANCIAL STABILITY REVIEW : May 2022
PU
Bank of Greece : hosted the first physical meeting in two years of the ECB Supervisory Board

05/13/2022 | 10:37am EDT
13/05/2022 - Press Releases

On 12 and 13 May the Bank of Greece hosted the regular meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) Supervisory Board. It was the first time that Supervisory Board members met in person after two years.

The Supervisory Board meets every three weeks to discuss, plan and implement the supervisory tasks of the European Central Bank. The Board is chaired by Andrea Enria and the Bank of Greece is represented by Ilias Plaskovitis, Advisor to the Governor.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, hosted an official dinner for the members of the Supervisory Board at the Yacht Club of Greece. Governor Stournaras noted the self-evident significance of this return to normality, after a series of major crises that began in 2010: "Ιt is this very return to normality that allowed the Bank to host its first major international event: "I am particularly pleased that our first guests were the members of the Supervisory Board, which held its regular meeting at the Bank's main building. I hope that our guests have enjoyed the Greek hospitality and had a very creative meeting".

Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria noted "It was a real pleasure to finally resume in-person meetings of the Supervisory Board here in Athens. We are very grateful to the Bank of Greece for the warm welcome and great attention to detail in the organisation of the meeting. The friendly atmosphere and the pleasure of being in Athens made our meeting smooth and productive."

Photographs:

Photo 1: The members of the ECB Supervisory Board

Photo 2: Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Greece

Related information:

Click here for more on the ECB Supervisory Board.

Click here for the speech by the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, at the official dinner.


Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 14:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
