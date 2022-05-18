Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-April 2022

18/05/2022 - Press Releases
In January-April 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €4,062 million, compared to a deficit of €9,378 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €15,611 million, compared to €13,746 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €19,636 million, from €22,176 million in January-April 2021.
Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)
