  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/18 06:17:16 am EDT
15.80 EUR    0.00%
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-April 2022

05/18/2022 | 06:32am EDT
18/05/2022 - Press Releases

In January-April 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €4,062 million, compared to a deficit of €9,378 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €15,611 million, compared to €13,746 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €19,636 million, from €22,176 million in January-April 2021.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 632 M 3 826 M 3 826 M
Net income 2021 3 271 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net cash 2021 7 828 M 8 245 M 8 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 314 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2020 -6,45x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,06x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-6.51%331
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676