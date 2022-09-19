Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-August 2022

19/09/2022 - Press Releases

In January-August 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €5,580 million, compared to a deficit of €11,440 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €35,668 million, compared to €28,247 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €39,253 million, from €41,212 million in January-August 2021.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)