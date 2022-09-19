Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-August 2022

19/09/2022 - Press Releases
In January-August 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €5,580 million, compared to a deficit of €11,440 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €35,668 million, compared to €28,247 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €39,253 million, from €41,212 million in January-August 2021.
Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)
Disclaimer
Bank of Greece published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 10:19:05 UTC.