Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - December 2020

01/19/2021 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Share:
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - December 2020 19/01/2021 - Press Releases

In January-December 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €24,138 million, compared to a deficit of €477 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €42,327 million, compared to €51,199 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €62,936 million, from €51,551 million in January-December 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF GREECE
06:18aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - December 2020
PU
01/15BANK OF GREECE : Intervention by Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Gree..
PU
01/11BANK OF GREECE-INTEREST RATES ON BAN : November 2020
AQ
01/07INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : November 2020
PU
01/05Greek private sector bank deposits rise for 10th month in November
RE
01/05BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : November 2020
PU
2020BANK OF GREECE : Greece hoping for tourism recovery from summer 2021 after pande..
RE
2020BANK OF GREECE : Primary Dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year..
PU
2020DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : October 2020
PU
2020BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 734 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
Net income 2019 842 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net cash 2019 8 631 M 10 459 M 10 459 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,35x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 314 M 380 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2018 -7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE0.13%380
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.13%200 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ