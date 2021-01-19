Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January - December 2020
19/01/2021 - Press Releases
In January-December 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €24,138 million, compared to a deficit of €477 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €42,327 million, compared to €51,199 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €62,936 million, from €51,551 million in January-December 2019.
