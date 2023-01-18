Advanced search
06:20aCentral Government Net Borrowing Requirement On A Cash Basis : January-December 2022
PU
01/12Bank Of Greece : Address by Governor Yannis Stournaras to the staff of the Bank of Greece at the New Year ceremony
PU
01/05Bank Of Greece -interest Rates On Bank Deposits And Loans : November 2022
AQ
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-December 2022

01/18/2023 | 06:20am EST
18/01/2023 - Press Releases

In January-December 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €12,664 million, compared to a deficit of €15,880 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €55,440 million, compared to €47,614 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €64,303 million, from €64,283 million in January-December 2021.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
