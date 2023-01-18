Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-December 2022

18/01/2023 - Press Releases

In January-December 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €12,664 million, compared to a deficit of €15,880 million in the same period of 2021. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €55,440 million, compared to €47,614 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €64,303 million, from €64,283 million in January-December 2021.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)