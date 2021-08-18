Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-July 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18/08/2021 - Press Releases

In January-July 2021, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €13,078 million, compared to a deficit of €12,767 million in the same period of 2020. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €24,111 million, compared to €22,283 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €35,999 million, from €32,423 million in January-July 2020.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF GREECE
06:24aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January-July 2021
PU
08/03BANK OF GREECE : Conduct of suitability certification exams in english
PU
08/02INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : June 2021
PU
07/27BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : June 2021
PU
07/27Greek tourism faces tense 'summer of patience'
RE
07/26BANK OF GREECE : Economic Bulletin, Issue 53
PU
07/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : May 2021
PU
07/21DOVALUE S P A : NBG picks DoValue, Bain, Fortress consortium as preferred bidder..
RE
07/21BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2021
PU
07/20BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q2 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 114 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
Net income 2020 662 M 775 M 775 M
Net cash 2020 7 494 M 8 782 M 8 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 313 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 -6,45x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-0.38%366
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.07%469 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.57%345 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%240 607
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.40%200 023
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.90%195 463