Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-July 2021

18/08/2021 - Press Releases

In January-July 2021, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €13,078 million, compared to a deficit of €12,767 million in the same period of 2020. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €24,111 million, compared to €22,283 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €35,999 million, from €32,423 million in January-July 2020.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)