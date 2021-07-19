Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-June 2021

19/07/2021 - Press Releases

In January-June 2021, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €13,290 million, compared to a deficit of €11,008 million in the same period of 2020. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €19,700 million, compared to €18,130 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €31,474 million, from €26,622 million in January-June 2020.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)