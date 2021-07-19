Log in
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-June 2021

07/19/2021 | 06:19am EDT
19/07/2021 - Press Releases

In January-June 2021, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €13,290 million, compared to a deficit of €11,008 million in the same period of 2020. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €19,700 million, compared to €18,130 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €31,474 million, from €26,622 million in January-June 2020.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 114 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2020 662 M 779 M 779 M
Net cash 2020 7 494 M 8 824 M 8 824 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 298 M 352 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 -6,45x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-5.06%359
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.26%202 066