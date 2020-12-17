Log in
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-November 2020

12/17/2020 | 06:19am EST
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-November 2020 17/12/2020 - Press Releases

In January-November 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €19,464 million, compared to a surplus of €637 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €38,041 million, compared to €45,052 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €54,923 million, from €45,014 million in January-November 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
