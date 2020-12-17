Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-November 2020

Share:

In January-November 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €19,464 million, compared to a surplus of €637 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €38,041 million, compared to €45,052 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €54,923 million, from €45,014 million in January-November 2019.