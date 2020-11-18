Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:09am EST
  • Share:
Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-October 2020 18/11/2020 - Press Releases

In January-October 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €14,911 million, compared to a surplus of €101 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €34,604 million, compared to €40,495 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €47,646 million, from €41,543 million in January-October 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF GREECE
06:09aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January-October 2020
PU
11/11Greek economy to shrink 10% this year because of second lockdown - finmin
RE
11/02INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : September 2020
PU
10/28BANK OF GREECE -BANK CREDIT AND DEPO : September 2020
AQ
10/28BANK OF GREECE-BANK LENDING SURVEY ( : Q3 2020
AQ
10/27BANK LENDING SURVEY (BLS) : Q3 2020
PU
10/27BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : September 2020
PU
10/23BANK OF GREECE : Announcement
PU
10/22DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : August 2020
PU
10/21BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : August 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 734 M 2 062 M 2 062 M
Net income 2019 842 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net cash 2019 8 631 M 10 261 M 10 261 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,35x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 294 M 348 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2018 -7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-0.40%348
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.71%353 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%258 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.78%238 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%195 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%167 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group