Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-October 2020
18/11/2020 - Press Releases
In January-October 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €14,911 million, compared to a surplus of €101 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €34,604 million, compared to €40,495 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €47,646 million, from €41,543 million in January-October 2019.
Disclaimer
Bank of Greece published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:08:01 UTC