Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis: January-October 2020

Share:

In January-October 2020, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €14,911 million, compared to a surplus of €101 million in the same period of 2019. During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €34,604 million, compared to €40,495 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €47,646 million, from €41,543 million in January-October 2019.