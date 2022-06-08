Commercial property indices: 2021 H2

08/06/2022 - Press Releases

-In 2021, the average annual rate of change for prime office prices for the entire country stood at 1.8% and for office rents at 3.7%.

-In 2021 H2, the rate of change for prime office prices for the entire country stood at 1.2% and for office rents at 0.4%, compared with 2021 H1.

-In 2021, the average annual rate of change for prime retail prices for the entire country stood at 2.1% and for retail rents at 1.1%.

-In 2021 H2, the rate of change for prime retail prices for the entire country stood at 1.2% and for retail rents at 0.9%, compared with 2021 H1.

1. Office indices

According to provisional data, in 2021 nominal prime office prices for the entire country increased on average by 1.8% relative to 2020, against an increase of 1.2% in 2020. Broken down by region, in 2021 nominal prime office prices increased on average by 4.5% in Athens, 0.4% in Thessaloniki, while they decreased by 1.2% in the rest of Greece.

In the second half of 2021, nominal prime office prices increased by 1.2% at the country level compared with the first half of 2021 (provisional data). In the second half of 2020, prime office prices decreased marginally by 0.1% compared with the previous half-year, whereas in the first half of 2021 they increased by 1.2% (revised data). According to regional data, in the second half of 2021 nominal prime office prices increased by 2.3% in the greater Athens area, compared with the first half of 2021, by 0.4% in Thessaloniki, while they decreased marginally by 0.1% in the rest of Greece.

In 2021, nominal office rents for the entire country increased οn average by 3.7% in nominal terms (provisional data). Broken down by region, the corresponding average annual rate of increase in rents was 2.3% in Athens, 5.5% in Thessaloniki and 5.0% in the rest of Greece.

In the second half of 2021, office rents for the entire country increased by 0.4% compared with the first half of 2021 (provisional data). The respective rates of change were 1.4% in the second half of 2020 and 2.7% in the first half of 2021 (revised data).

2. Retail indices

According to provisional data, in 2021, nominal prime retail prices increased on average by 2.1% at the country level, relative to 2020, against an increase of 2.6% in 2020. Broken down by region, in 2021, the corresponding average annual rates of increase were 2.1% in Athens, 0.9% in Thessaloniki and 2.3% in the rest of Greece.

In the second half of 2021, nominal prime retail prices increased by 1.2% compared with the previous half-year at the country level (provisional data). The corresponding rates of change were 0.6% in the second half of 2020 and 1.2% in the first half of 2021 (revised data). According to regional data, in the second half of 2021, nominal prime retail prices increased by 2.3% in the greater Athens area, compared with the first half of 2021, while they decreased marginally by 0.1% in Thessaloniki and the rest of Greece.

In 2021, retail rents for the entire country increased on average by 1.1% in nominal terms (provisional data). Broken down by region, the corresponding average annual rates of increase were 1.3% in Athens, 1.1% in Thessaloniki and 1.0% in the rest of Greece.

In the second half of 2021, retail rents for the entire country increased by 0.9% compared with the first half of 2021 (provisional data). The respective rates of increase were 0.1% in the second half of 2020 and 0.6% in the first half of 2021 (revised data).

INDICES OF COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PRICES AND RENTS (levels and changes over previous period)(1) 2020 2021* 2020 2021* Η1 Η2 Η1* Η2* Ι. OFFICE PRICE INDEX (2010=100) Total Index 81.3 82.7 81.3 81.2 82.2 83.2 % change 1.2 1.8 0.5 -0.1 1.2 1.2 a. Athens Index 85.6 89.4 85.2 86.0 88.4 90.5 % change 2.4 4.5 0.7 0.9 2.8 2.3 b. Thessaloniki Index 72.0 72.3 72.3 71.7 72.2 72.5 % change -0.3 0.4 -0.7 -0.8 0.6 0.4 c. Rest of Greece Index 78.3 77.3 78.7 77.8 77.4 77.3 % change 0.1 -1.2 0.4 -1.2 -0.6 -0.1 ΙΙ. OFFICE RENT INDEX (2010=100) Total Index 74.5 77.3 74.0 75.1 77.1 77.5 % change -0.8 3.7 -1.4 1.4 2.7 0.4 a. Athens Index 74.2 75.8 73.8 74.5 75.9 75.8 % change -2.1 2.3 -2.7 0.9 1.9 -0.2 b. Thessaloniki Index 82.2 86.7 81.5 83.0 86.1 87.3 % change 1.6 5.5 0.2 1.8 3.8 1.4 c. Rest of Greece Index 73.3 77.0 72.6 74.0 76.6 77.3 % change 0.1 5.0 -0.3 1.9 3.5 0.9 ΙΙΙ. RETAIL PRICE INDEX (2010=100) Total Index 83.1 84.9 82.9 83.4 84.4 85.4 % change 2.6 2.1 1.2 0.6 1.2 1.2 a. Athens Index 83.5 85.3 83.2 83.7 84.3 86.2 % change 2.2 2.1 1.7 0.6 0.7 2.3 b. Thessaloniki Index 82.5 83.2 82.5 82.5 83.3 83.2 % change 6.0 0.9 2.5 0.0 0.9 -0.1 c. Rest of Greece Index 82.8 84.7 82.5 83.1 84.8 84.7 % change 2.3 2.3 0.2 0.7 2.0 -0.1 ΙV. RETAIL RENT INDEX (2010=100) Total Index 61.7 62.4 61.7 61.8 62.2 62.7 % change -1.0 1.1 -0.9 0.1 0.6 0.9 a. Athens Index 60.2 61.0 60.2 60.3 60.7 61.3 % change -1.8 1.3 -1.6 0.2 0.6 1.1 b. Thessaloniki Index 66.2 66.9 66.4 66.0 66.6 67.3 % change -0.6 1.1 -1.3 -0.7 0.9 1.0 c. Rest of Greece Index 62.9 63.5 62.8 63.0 63.3 63.7 % change 0.2 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.6

(1) Any inconsistencies between levels and percentage changes in the Table are due to rounding



*Provisional data.

Source: Bank of Greece

Related Information:

1. For the purposes of monitoring and analyzing the commercial property market, the Real Estate Market Analysis Section of the Bank of Greece compiles office and retail property indices, using data from credit institutions (Bank of Greece Executive Committee Act 23/26.07.2013) and Real Estate Investment Companies - REICs - operating in Greece (Bank of Greece Executive Committee Act 9/10.01.2013), as well as data from other sources, e.g. private real estate consultants, portfolio managers, real estate developers, real estate brokers and public sector entities. The data are collected on a biannual basis and include valuations, rents, transactions, investments and yields of commercial property and commercial property asset portfolios.

2. Indices are published on a biannual basis (base year: 2010) and cover office and retail uses. Price indices represent prime investment property and are valuation-based and not actual transactions. Therefore, the respective indices are expected to show relative lag, especially in cases of negative changes. Furthermore, in periods of limited transactions, the values tend to reflect sentiment and market expectations at the moment of the valuation. Finally, it is noted that indices reflect price and rent levels at the end of each reference period.

