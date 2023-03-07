Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:56:30 2023-03-07 am EST
16.80 EUR   -2.33%
07:04aEvaluation Of Primary Dealers' Performance In The Greek Government Bond Market : January-December 2022
PU
04:36aBank Of Greece -statistics On Insurance Corporations : Q4 2022
AQ
03/06Bank Of Greece-interest Rates On Bank Deposits And Loans : January 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evaluation of Primary Dealers' performance in the Greek government bond market: January-December 2022

03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07/03/2023 - Press Releases

The ranking of the Primary Dealers on the basis of their activity in the Greek government bond market in the period January-December 2022 is as follows:

  1. PIRAEUS BANK
  2. BNP PARIBAS S.A.
  3. NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE
  4. ALPHA BANK
  5. EUROBANK SA
  6. JP MORGAN SE
  7. DEUTSCHE BANK AG
  8. GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
  9. BofA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
  10. SOCIETE GENERALE
  11. COMMERZBANK AG
  12. BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
  13. HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE
  14. MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE
  15. CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG
  16. NOMURA FINANCIAL PRODUCTS EUROPE GmbH
  17. INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.
  18. CREDIT SUISSE BANK (EUROPE) SA

Related link(s):

Primary Dealers Rules

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF GREECE
07:04aEvaluation Of Primary Dealers' Perfo : January-December 2022
PU
04:36aBank Of Greece -statistics On Insura : Q4 2022
AQ
03/06Bank Of Greece-interest Rates On Ban : January 2023
AQ
03/03Interest Rates On Bank Deposits And : January 2023
PU
03/02Bank Of Greece : Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account for financial year 2022
PU
03/02Bank of Greece Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/01Bank Of Greece : Financial Calendar for the year 2023
PU
02/28Bank Credit And Deposits : January 2023
PU
02/24Bank Of Greece : Petra Hielkema, Chairperson of the European Insurance and Occupational Pe..
PU
02/23EBRD-Greece presents new capital market strategy
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF GREECE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 806 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2022 457 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2022 8 316 M 8 882 M 8 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 342 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 -2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 -9,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 863
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF GREECE2.69%365
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103