Evaluation of Primary Dealers' performance in the Greek government bond market: January-December 2022

07/03/2023 - Press Releases
The ranking of the Primary Dealers on the basis of their activity in the Greek government bond market in the period January-December 2022 is as follows:
-
PIRAEUS BANK
-
BNP PARIBAS S.A.
-
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE
-
ALPHA BANK
-
EUROBANK SA
-
JP MORGAN SE
-
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
-
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
-
BofA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
-
COMMERZBANK AG
-
BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
-
HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE
-
MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE
-
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG
-
NOMURA FINANCIAL PRODUCTS EUROPE GmbH
-
INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.
-
CREDIT SUISSE BANK (EUROPE) SA
Primary Dealers Rules
