Evaluation of Primary Dealers' performance in the Greek government bond market: January-December 2022

07/03/2023 - Press Releases

The ranking of the Primary Dealers on the basis of their activity in the Greek government bond market in the period January-December 2022 is as follows:

PIRAEUS BANK BNP PARIBAS S.A. NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE ALPHA BANK EUROBANK SA JP MORGAN SE DEUTSCHE BANK AG GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE BofA SECURITIES EUROPE SA SOCIETE GENERALE COMMERZBANK AG BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG NOMURA FINANCIAL PRODUCTS EUROPE GmbH INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A. CREDIT SUISSE BANK (EUROPE) SA

