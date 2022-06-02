Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Bank of Greece
  News
  7. Summary
    BANK OF GREECE

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/02 06:21:38 am EDT
16.45 EUR   -0.30%
06:22aINTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND LOANS : April 2022
PU
06/01STATISTICS ON INSURANCE CORPORATIONS : Q1 2022
PU
05/27BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : April 2022
PU
Interest Rates on Bank Deposits and Loans: April 2022

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
02/06/2022 - Press Releases

-The weighted average interest rate on new deposits remained unchanged at 0.04% in April 2022, while the weighted average interest rate on new loans increased to 4.14%.
-The interest rate spread between new deposits and loans increased to 4.10 percentage points.
-The weighted average interest rates on outstanding amounts of deposits and loans remained unchanged at 0.03% and 3.49% respectively.
-The interest rate spread between outstanding amounts of deposits and loans remained unchanged at 3.46 percentage points.

1. Interest rates on euro-denominated new deposits and loans

New Deposits
The weighted average interest rate on new deposits remained unchanged at 0.04%.

In particular, the average interest rates on overnight deposits placed by households and by non-financial corporations remained unchanged at 0.02% and 0.00% respectively. The average interest rate on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of up to 1 year remained also unchanged, compared with the previous month, at 0.13%.

New Loans
The weighted average interest rate on new loans to households and non-financial corporations increased by 32 basis points to 4.14%.

More specifically, the average interest rate on consumer loans without a defined maturity (a category that comprises credit cards, revolving loans and overdrafts) decreased by 7 basis points to 14.62%.

The average interest rate on consumer loans with a defined maturity at a floating rate decreased by 14 basis points to 11.05%. The average interest rate on housing loans at a floating rate decreased by 4 basis points to 2.40%.

The average interest rate on new corporate loans without a defined maturity decreased by 6 basis points to 3.83%, while the corresponding rate on loans to sole proprietors remained almost unchanged at 6.53%.

In April 2022, the average interest rate on corporate loans with a defined maturity at a floating rate increased by 65 basis points to 3.49%. The interest rate on loans with a defined maturity at a floating rate to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increased, compared with the previous month, by 37 basis points to 3.54%.

As regards the structure of interest rates according to the size of loans granted, the rate on loans of up to €250,000 increased by 16 basis points to 4.68%, on loans of over €250,000 and up to €1 million decreased by 16 basis points to 3.39% and on loans of over €1 million increased by 81 basis points to 3.44%.

2. Interest rates on outstanding amounts of euro-denominated deposits and loans

Deposits
The weighted average interest rate on outstanding amounts of deposits (including overnight deposits) remained unchanged at 0.03%.

In particular, the average interest rate on outstanding amounts of deposits with an agreed maturity of up to 2 years placed by households remained unchanged at 0.08%, while the corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations remained almost unchanged at 0.10%.

Loans
The weighted average interest rate on outstanding amounts of loans remained unchanged at 3.49%.

In particular, the average interest rate on outstanding amounts of housing loans with over 5 years' maturity and the corresponding rate on consumer and other loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions remained almost unchanged at 1.94% and 6.34% respectively. The average interest rate on corporate loans with over 5 years' maturity remained unchanged at 3.01%, while the corresponding rate on loans to sole proprietors remained almost unchanged at 4.25%.

Table 1: Average interest rates on new euro-denominated deposits and loans (percentages per annum)

February

2022

March 2022

April 2022

DEPOSITS

Overnight from households

0.02

0.02

0.02

Overnight from non-financial corporations

0.00

0.00

0.00

From households with an agreed maturity of up to 1 year

0.14

0.13

0.13

Weighted average rate on all deposits

0.04

0.04

0.04

LOANS

Consumer without a defined maturity

14.69

14.69

14.62

Corporate without a defined maturity

3.91

3.89

3.83

To sole proprietors without a defined maturity

6.54

6.51

6.53

Housing at a floating rate

2.39

2.44

2.40

Consumer with a defined maturity at a floating rate

11.37

11.19

11.05

Corporate with a defined maturity at a floating rate:

2.60

2.84

3.49

-amounts of up to €250,000

4.42

4.52

4.68

-amounts of over €250,000 and up to €1 million

3.46

3.55

3.39

-amounts of over €1 million

2.38

2.63

3.44

Loans with a defined maturity to small and medium-sized enterprises at a floating rate

3.15

3.17

3.54

Weighted average rate on all loans

3.73

3.82

4.14

Interest rate spread

3.69

3.78

4.10

Table 2: Averageinterestratesonoutstandingamountsof euro-denominated depositsandloans (percentages per annum)

February

2022

March 2022

April 2022

DEPOSITS

From households with an agreed maturity of up to 2 years

0.09

0.08

0.08

From non-financial corporations with an agreed maturity of up to 2 years

0.10

0.11

0.10

Weighted average rate on all deposits

0.03

0.03

0.03

LOANS

Housing with over 5 years' maturity

1.91

1.92

1.94

Consumer and other loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions with over 5 years' maturity

6.31

6.32

6.34

Corporate with over 5 years' maturity

3.01

3.01

3.01

To sole proprietors with over 5 years' maturity

4.23

4.24

4.25

Weighted average rate on all loans

3.51

3.49

3.49

Interest rate spread

3.48

3.46

3.46

Notes:
1. The interest rate spread is the difference between the weighted average rate on all loans and the weighted average rate on all deposits.
2. For the calculation of the weighted average interest rate on all outstanding deposits the overnight deposits are also taken into account.
3. Loans at a floating rate comprise also loans with an initial rate fixation period of up to one year.
4. New business refers to new contracts that were agreed during the reference month and not actual loan disbursements.

Related information:
The complete data set of bank deposit and loan interest rates is published in the sub-section "Bank deposit and loan interest rates" on the Bank of Greece website.

The next Press Release for May 2022 will be published on 5 July 2022 according to the Release calendar on the Bank of Greece website.

Related links:

Bank deposit and loan interest rates

Release calendar

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
