15/03/2022 - Press Releases

The Bank of Greece and the Open Technologies Alliance (GFOSS) jointly organised an online workshop on "Open Banking Technologies: FinTech - Open Banking Protocols".

The workshop coordinator Mr. Yannis Dionatos, publisher of Startupper.gr noted: "With this event, the Bank of Greece and the Open Technologies Alliance (GFOSS) send out a strong signal for the activation of an inclusive "innovation ecosystem", bringing together stakeholders from public administration, business, civic society and academia. This "ecosystem" will promote the development of new applications, the creation of new services or the improvement of existing ones, with a positive footprint on the economy, society and the environment."

The Bank of Greece builds on the innovative potential of open data, having launched its Open Data Portal as early as 2018. The Portal provides researchers and the public with access to statistical datasets certified by the Open Data Institute in machine-readable format. Open Data collection, processing and publication are based on the use of international standards for open data.

The Governor of the Bank of Greece, Mr. Yannis Stournaras, noted at the opening of the workshop: "The operation of the Open Data Portal puts the Bank of Greece at the forefront in the area of open data among national central banks. In this context, the Bank intends to hold a Datathon in the fall of 2022 in search of innovative solutions using open data".

The Minister of State and Digital Governance, Mr. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, stated: "I welcome today's event and I think it is a very important initiative, in principle symbolic, to highlight the great value that open data can have for the country and the economy. Through the Open Data Portal of the Bank of Greece and through those of the Greek State, we can explore what strategy will help us 'generate' the greatest possible value from the data that we have as a country, as a state".

Mr Nectarios Koziris, Vice-Chair of GFOSS, Professor and Dean at the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the National Technical University and Chair of the GRNET Advisory Committee, noted: "Open data are a multiplier for the economy. The more open data we have and the simpler and easier their interlinkage is, the more growth, transparency and participation we'll achieve".

Other participants:

George Karamanolis - Co-Founder and CTO at Crowdpolicy - Strategy Manager of the Greek FinTech Cluster

- Co-Founder and CTO at Crowdpolicy - Strategy Manager of the Greek FinTech Cluster Diomidis Spinellis - Professor of Software Engineering, Department of Management Science and Technology, Athens University of Economics and Business - Member of the Board and honorary Chairman, GFOSS

Professor of Software Engineering, Department of Management Science and Technology, Athens University of Economics and Business - Member of the Board and honorary Chairman, GFOSS Maggie Athanassiadi - Director of Innovation, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV)

- Director of Innovation, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Spiros Athanasiou - Scientific Associate, "Athena" Information Management Systems Institute

- Scientific Associate, "Athena" Information Management Systems Institute Michalis Vafopoulos - Οpen Data Institute Athens, GFOSS, Linked Business SA

- Οpen Data Institute Athens, GFOSS, Linked Business SA Apostolos Kritikos - Open Data Registered Trainer, Open Data Institute (UK), member of the Open Data Institute Athens, GFOSS

- Open Data Registered Trainer, Open Data Institute (UK), member of the Open Data Institute Athens, GFOSS Eleni Mavroeidi - IT Director, Bank of Greece

- IT Director, Bank of Greece Valia Babis - Advisor to the Governor, Bank of Greece

- Advisor to the Governor, Bank of Greece Kostas Sfikas - Ministry of Digital Governance, Office of the Secretary General of Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures

- Ministry of Digital Governance, Office of the Secretary General of Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures Nicholas Tsaveas - Statistics Director, Bank of Greece.

