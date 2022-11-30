Statistics on Insurance Corporations: Q3 2022

30/11/2022 - Press Releases

- Total assets of insurance corporations decreased by 2.52% to €18,500 million from €18,978 million in the previous quarter.

- Total insurance technical reserves decreased by €237 million to €13,383 million from €13,620 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets of insurance corporations decreased by €478 million compared with the previous quarter and stood at €18,500 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In further detail, the overall deposits of insurance corporations decreased by €236 million to €1,460 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Deposits to domestic credit institutions decreased by €104 million to €802 million, while deposits to foreign credit institutions decreased by €132 million to €658 million. Deposits' share in total assets decreased to 7.9% of total assets in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 8.9% in the previous quarter.

Total holdings of debt securities decreased to €10,340 million in the third quarter of 2022 from €10,610 million in the previous quarter. This development is due to the decrease in the prices of both Greek and other euro area government bonds. Debt securities accounted for 55.9% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Total holdings of investment fund shares increased to €3,911 million from €3,832 million in the previous quarter. Their share in total assets increased to 21.1% compared with 20.2% in the previous quarter. The increase of these holdings is due to net purchases of both domestic and foreign investment fund shares.

Equity holdings amounted to €705 million in the third quarter of 2022 from €692 million in the previous quarter and their share in total assets stood at 3.8%, compared with 3.6% in the previous quarter.

On the liabilities side, own funds decreased to €3,328 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared with €3,494 million in the previous quarter. Total insurance technical reserves decreased by €237 million to €13,383 million. Life technical reserves decreased by €192 million to €10,411 million. Νon-life insurance technical reserves decreased by €45 million to €2,972 million. Life technical reserves (other than pension entitlements) accounted for 70.1% of total technical reserves.

Table 1: Balance Sheet of Insurance Corporations (EUR millions at the end of the period)

Q2 2022 Q3 2022 ASSETS Deposits 1,696 1,460 Domestic 906 802 Foreign 790 658 Debt Securities 10,610 10,340 Domestic 3,683 3,600 Foreign 6,927 6,740 Investment Fund Shares 3,832 3,911 Domestic 1,071 1,124 Foreign 2,761 2,787 Equity 692 705 Domestic 460 457 Foreign 232 248 Fixed assets (net of depreciation) 707 709 Financial Derivatives 1 7 Loans 183 158 Prepayments of insurance premiums 404 396 Other Assets 853 814 TotalAssets/ Liabilities 18,978 18,500 LIABILITIES Own Funds 3,494 3,328 Insurance technical reserves 13,620 13,383 Life insurance technical reserves 10.603 10,411 of which Pension entitlements 1.030 1,030 Non-Life insurance technical reserves 3,017 2,972 Loans 266 264 Other liabilities 1,597 1,524

Table 2: Net flows of investments of Insurance Corporations (EUR millions)

Investments Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Debt Securities 118 114 Domestic -23 28 Foreign 141 86 Investment fund shares -28 136 Domestic 22 77 Foreign -50 59 Equity 30 26 Domestic -2 1 Foreign 32 25

Chart 1

Chart 2

Notes :

1. Data to the Bank of Greece are submitted by the supervised insurance corporations as defined in article 1 of the Executive Committee Act 94/16.5.2016 concerning the single submission of national reports by insurance and reinsurance corporations to the Bank of Greece in the context of Solvency II for supervisory and statistical purposes.

2. Net flows are derived from the change in the outstanding amounts of stocks corrected for revaluation and reclassification adjustments.

Related information :

The next Press Release on "Statistics on Insurance Corporations" for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be published on 6 March 2023, according to the Advance release calendar, as published on the Bank of Greece website.