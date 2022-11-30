Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Greece
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-30 am EST
16.05 EUR   -0.62%
06:22aStatistics On Insurance Corporations : Q3 2022
PU
03:47aBank Of Greece -indices Of Residential Property Prices : Q3 2022
AQ
11/29Indices Of Residential Property Prices : Q3 2022
PU
Statistics on Insurance Corporations: Q3 2022

11/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
30/11/2022 - Press Releases

- Total assets of insurance corporations decreased by 2.52% to €18,500 million from €18,978 million in the previous quarter.

- Total insurance technical reserves decreased by €237 million to €13,383 million from €13,620 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets of insurance corporations decreased by €478 million compared with the previous quarter and stood at €18,500 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In further detail, the overall deposits of insurance corporations decreased by €236 million to €1,460 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Deposits to domestic credit institutions decreased by €104 million to €802 million, while deposits to foreign credit institutions decreased by €132 million to €658 million. Deposits' share in total assets decreased to 7.9% of total assets in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 8.9% in the previous quarter.

Total holdings of debt securities decreased to €10,340 million in the third quarter of 2022 from €10,610 million in the previous quarter. This development is due to the decrease in the prices of both Greek and other euro area government bonds. Debt securities accounted for 55.9% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Total holdings of investment fund shares increased to €3,911 million from €3,832 million in the previous quarter. Their share in total assets increased to 21.1% compared with 20.2% in the previous quarter. The increase of these holdings is due to net purchases of both domestic and foreign investment fund shares.

Equity holdings amounted to €705 million in the third quarter of 2022 from €692 million in the previous quarter and their share in total assets stood at 3.8%, compared with 3.6% in the previous quarter.

On the liabilities side, own funds decreased to €3,328 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared with €3,494 million in the previous quarter. Total insurance technical reserves decreased by €237 million to €13,383 million. Life technical reserves decreased by €192 million to €10,411 million. Νon-life insurance technical reserves decreased by €45 million to €2,972 million. Life technical reserves (other than pension entitlements) accounted for 70.1% of total technical reserves.

Table 1: Balance Sheet of Insurance Corporations (EUR millions at the end of the period)

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

ASSETS

Deposits

1,696

1,460

Domestic

906

802

Foreign

790

658

Debt Securities

10,610

10,340

Domestic

3,683

3,600

Foreign

6,927

6,740

Investment Fund Shares

3,832

3,911

Domestic

1,071

1,124

Foreign

2,761

2,787

Equity

692

705

Domestic

460

457

Foreign

232

248

Fixed assets (net of depreciation)

707

709

Financial Derivatives

1

7

Loans

183

158

Prepayments of insurance premiums

404

396

Other Assets

853

814

TotalAssets/ Liabilities

18,978

18,500

LIABILITIES

Own Funds

3,494

3,328

Insurance technical reserves

13,620

13,383

Life insurance technical reserves

10.603

10,411

of which Pension entitlements

1.030

1,030

Non-Life insurance technical reserves

3,017

2,972

Loans

266

264

Other liabilities

1,597

1,524

Table 2: Net flows of investments of Insurance Corporations (EUR millions)

Investments

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Debt Securities

118

114

Domestic

-23

28

Foreign

141

86

Investment fund shares

-28

136

Domestic

22

77

Foreign

-50

59

Equity

30

26

Domestic

-2

1

Foreign

32

25

Chart 1

Chart 2

Notes:
1. Data to the Bank of Greece are submitted by the supervised insurance corporations as defined in article 1 of the Executive Committee Act 94/16.5.2016 concerning the single submission of national reports by insurance and reinsurance corporations to the Bank of Greece in the context of Solvency II for supervisory and statistical purposes.
2. Net flows are derived from the change in the outstanding amounts of stocks corrected for revaluation and reclassification adjustments.

Related information:
The next Press Release on "Statistics on Insurance Corporations" for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be published on 6 March 2023, according to the Advance release calendar, as published on the Bank of Greece website.

Related link:
Aggregated balance sheet of insurance corporations

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
