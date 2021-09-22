Log in
Statistics on Pension Funds: Q2 2021

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
22/09/2021 - Press Releases

  • Total assets of pension funds increased to €1,752 million in the second quarter of 2021, from €1,702 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2021, total assets of pension funds increased to €1,752 million compared with €1,702 million in the previous quarter and €1,569 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In further detail, the overall deposits of pension funds increased to €236 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, from €228 million in the previous quarter and €278 million in the second quarter of 2020. Deposits accounted for 13.5% of total assets in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 13.4% in the previous quarter and 17.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total holdings of debt securities increased to €730 million in the second quarter of 2021 from €726 million in the previous quarter and €736 million in the second quarter of 2020; their share in total assets decreased to 41.6% compared with 42.7% in the previous quarter and 46.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total holdings of investment fund shares increased to €435 million from €407 million in the previous quarter and €326 million in the second quarter of 2020; their share in total assets increased to 24.8% compared with 23.9% in the previous quarter and 20.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total holdings of equity increased to €302 million from €292 million in the previous quarter and €187 million in the second quarter of 2020; their share in total assets remained unchanged to 17.2% compared with the previous quarter, and against 11.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Related Information:

The next Press Release on "Statistics on Pension Funds" for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on 23 December 2021, according to the Advance release calendar, as published on the Bank of Greece website.

Related links:

Complete data set of pension funds

List of pension funds

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
