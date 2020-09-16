Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs): Q2 2020

Share:

In the second quarter of 2020, the nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by domestic CSFs decreased; the loans serviced concern loans that have been transferred from domestic credit institutions to non-resident specialised financial institutions.

In particular, the total value of the above category of loans decreased by €119 million to €30,901 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, from €31,020 million in the first quarter of 2020 (see relevant Table and Diagrams).

Corporate loans

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €8,989 million in the second quarter of 2020, from €8,971 million in the previous quarter. In further detail, the nominal value of loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €16 million to €8,909 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Out of the total loans serviced to NFCs, an amount of €5,975 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The nominal value of loans to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries serviced by CSFs increased by €1 million to €80 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €180 million from the previous quarter to €5,533 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €43 million to €16,378 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. In further detail, consumer loans serviced increased by €72 million to €11,921 million, while the corresponding housing loans decreased by €39 million to €4,398 million.

Table: Loans to domestic residents transferred to foreign financial intermediaries and serviced by CSFs

(Nominal value, end of quarter data, in million euros)

Q4 - 2019 Q1 -2020 Q2 -2020 Private sector 23,692 31,020 30,901 Corporations 6,473 8,971 8,989 Non-financial corporations (NFCs) 6,426 8,893 8,909 o/w small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) 4,576 5,964 5,975 Insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries 48 79 80 Sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships 3,339 5,713 5,533 Individuals and private non-profit institutions (NPIs) 13,880 16,335 16,378 o/w consumer loans 11,554 11,849 11,921 o/w housing loans 2,318 4,437 4,398

Note: The next Press Release on 'Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs)' for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on 16 December 2020 according to the Advance release calendar published on the Bank of Greece website.