Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Greece    TELL   GRS004013009

BANK OF GREECE

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs): Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:25am EDT
  • Share:
Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs): Q2 2020 16/09/2020 - Press Releases

In the second quarter of 2020, the nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by domestic CSFs decreased; the loans serviced concern loans that have been transferred from domestic credit institutions to non-resident specialised financial institutions.

In particular, the total value of the above category of loans decreased by €119 million to €30,901 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, from €31,020 million in the first quarter of 2020 (see relevant Table and Diagrams).

Corporate loans

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €8,989 million in the second quarter of 2020, from €8,971 million in the previous quarter. In further detail, the nominal value of loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €16 million to €8,909 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Out of the total loans serviced to NFCs, an amount of €5,975 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The nominal value of loans to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries serviced by CSFs increased by €1 million to €80 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €180 million from the previous quarter to €5,533 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €43 million to €16,378 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. In further detail, consumer loans serviced increased by €72 million to €11,921 million, while the corresponding housing loans decreased by €39 million to €4,398 million.

Table: Loans to domestic residents transferred to foreign financial intermediaries and serviced by CSFs

(Nominal value, end of quarter data, in million euros)

Q4 - 2019

Q1 -2020

Q2 -2020

Private sector

23,692

31,020

30,901

Corporations

6,473

8,971

8,989

Non-financial corporations (NFCs)

6,426

8,893

8,909

o/w small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

4,576

5,964

5,975

Insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries

48

79

80

Sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships

3,339

5,713

5,533

Individuals and private non-profit institutions (NPIs)

13,880

16,335

16,378

o/w consumer loans

11,554

11,849

11,921

o/w housing loans

2,318

4,437

4,398

Note: The next Press Release on 'Statistics on loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs)' for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on 16 December 2020 according to the Advance release calendar published on the Bank of Greece website.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greece published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF GREECE
06:25aSTATISTICS ON LOANS SERVICED BY CRED : Q2 2020
PU
09/14BANK OF GREECE : Refund of part of the tax withheld for financial years 2014 and..
PU
09/14BANK OF GREECE : Notice
PU
09/04BANK OF GREECE : General council of the bank of greece
PU
09/02INTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND : July 2020
PU
08/31STATISTICS ON INSURANCE CORPORATIONS : Q2 2020
PU
08/27BANK CREDIT AND DEPOSITS : July 2020
PU
08/21DEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVE : June 2020
PU
08/20BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : June 2020
PU
08/14CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQ : January - July 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 734 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
Net income 2019 842 M 999 M 999 M
Net cash 2019 8 631 M 10 242 M 10 242 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,35x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 270 M 320 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2018 -7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 -4,81x
Nbr of Employees 62 093
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BANK OF GREECE
Duration : Period :
Bank of Greece Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF GREECE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yannis Stournaras Governor
K. Michou Director-Financial Operations Department
H. Mavroidis Director-Information Systems Department
K. Dimitrakopoulos Director-Technical & Administrative Support
Charalampos K. Stamatopoulos Member-General Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF GREECE-8.36%320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.85%138 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group