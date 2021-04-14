Bank of Guizhou : (1) PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; AND (2) PROPOSED ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE SUPERVISOR 04/14/2021 | 10:21am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; AND PROPOSED ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE SUPERVISOR The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that: 1. PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Based on Board's work requirements, and in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations and relevant requirements including the Articles of Association of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association") and the nomination policy of the directors of the Bank (the "Directors"), the Board held a meeting on 14 April 2021, and resolved that Mr. YANG Mingshang ("Mr. Yang") and Mr. CAI Dong ("Mr. Cai") be nominated as candidates for executive directors of the Bank. The appointments of Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai as executive directors of the Bank are subject to consideration and approval at a general meeting of the Bank, and upon approval, they will be reported to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC") for approval of their qualifications. Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai will perform their duties from the date on which the CBIRC approves their qualifications upon the consideration and approval of their appointment at a general meeting of the Bank, with a term of office same as the term of the second session of the Board of the Bank. - 1 - The biographical details of Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai are set out in Appendix I to this announcement. Save as disclosed in this announcement, as of the date of this announcement and to the best knowledge of the Board, Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai do not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai do not have other relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai do not have any interest in the shares of the Bank or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is no information in relation to the appointments of Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in paragraphs 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Bank. The Bank will enter into service contracts with Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai (if appointed). If appointed, the remunerations of Mr. Yang and Mr. Cai during their tenure as executive directors of the Bank will be calculated and implemented as per the remuneration settlement plan of the Bank. A circular containing, among other things, the details of above resolution, together with a notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to shareholders of the Bank in due course. 2. PROPOSED ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE SUPERVISOR In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant requirements including the Articles of Association of the Bank, on 14 April 2021, the labor union of the Bank proposed to elect Ms. WU Fan ("Ms. Wu") as an employee supervisor of the second session of the board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors"). The appointment of Ms. Wu is subject to the election through democratic process by the meeting of the employee representatives of the Bank and will be effective from the date when she is elected. - 2 - The biographical details of Ms . Wu are set out in Appendix I to this announcement. Save as disclosed in this announcement, as of the date of this announcement and to the best knowledge of the Board, Ms. Wu does not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Wu does not have other relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Bank. As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wu was considered to be interested in 500,000 domestic shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is no information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Wu which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in paragraphs 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Bank. The Bank will enter into a Supervisor's service contract with Ms. Wu (if appointed) and her remuneration will be calculated and implemented as the remuneration settlement plan of the Bank. By order of the Board Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. XU An Executive Director Guiyang, the PRC, 14 April 2021 As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. XU An as executive Director; Ms. GONG Taotao as non-executive Director; and Mr. TANG Xin, Mr. WANG Gefan, Mr. SONG Ke, Mr. LI Shoubing and Mr. LAW Cheuk Kin Stephen as independent non-executive Directors. Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong. - 3 - APPENDIX I Mr. YANG Mingshang, born in November 1965, has successively served as the member of the inspection office and general office in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from July 1994 to February 1997; member of the office of legal counsel in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from February 1997 to July 1997; deputy chief of industrial and commercial credit division in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from July 1997 to November 1998; deputy chief of asset preservation division in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from November 1998 to March 2000; chief of credit management division, chief of corporate business division in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from March 2000 to June 2003; and chief of personal business division from June 2003 to January 2004; the secretary of the party committee and the president in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Anshun Sub-branch from January 2004 to June 2004, a member of party committee and a vice president in Agricultural Bank of China Guizhou Branch from June 2004 to May 2014; the deputy secretary of the Party Committee, director and president of the Bank from May 2014 to December 2017; the deputy secretary of the party committee, vice chairman of the board and general manager in Guizhou Financial Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Guizhou Guimin Investment Group Co., Ltd.) ( 貴 州 金 融 控 股 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司（貴 州 貴 民 投 資 集 團 有 限 責 任 公 司) from December 2017 to March 2021; an non-executive director of the Bank from August 2018 to March 2020. Mr. Yang has been served as a secretary of the Party committee of the Bank since March 2021. Mr. Yang graduated from Wuhan University as a bachelor in philosophy in June 1988 and from Xiamen University as a master in civil law in July 1994. Mr. Yang has the title of economist. - 4 - Mr. CAI Dong, born in September 1966, has successively served as the technician of the inspection institute of Product Quality Supervision Center in Guizhou Province ( 貴 州 省 產 品 質 量 監 督 中 心) from August 1986 to December 1987 (during which, he joined the provincial poverty alleviation team to the Farming Zone in Weining County, Guizhou Province from January 1987 to December 1987); staff of human resource office of Quality and Technology Supervision Bureau of Guizhou Province ( 貴 州 省 質 量 技 術 監 督 局) from December 1987 to December 1996; deputy director of the inspection institute of Product Quality Supervision Center in Guizhou Province from December 1996 to December 2000; deputy director of personnel and education division of Quality and Technology Supervision Bureau of Guizhou Province from December 2000 to May 2002; director of personnel and education division of Quality and Technology Supervision Bureau of Guizhou Province from May 2002 to December 2006; party member and secretary of the Party committee of Guizhou Administration for Industry and Commerce ( 貴 州 省 工 商 行 政 管 理 局) from December 2006 to August 2018 (during which, he took a temporary post as the deputy director of Direct Selling Supervision Bureau of State Administration for Industry and Commerce ( 國 家 工 商 總 局 直 銷 監 管 局) from February 2013 to January 2014); deputy secretary of the Party committee and secretary of the Party committee of the Bank from August 2018 to October 2018; and deputy secretary of the Party committee, chairman of the labor union and secretary of the Party committee of the Bank from October 2018 to November 2019. He has served as deputy secretary of the Party committee and chairman of the labor union of the Bank since November 2019. Mr. Cai graduated from Commercial School of Guizhou Province ( 貴 州 省 商 業 學 校) in July 1986, majoring in household appliances; studied in Guizhou Radio & TV University ( 貴 州 廣 播 電 視 大 學) from September 1991 to July 1993, majoring in administrative management; studied the course of Advanced Training of Managerial Economic of Guizhou Province in Peking University ( 北 京 大 學 貴 州 省 經 濟 管 理 高 級 研 修 班) from October 2003 to December 2003; studied in junior cadre training class of Party School of the Guizhou Provincial Committee ( 貴 州 省 委 黨 校) from March 2006 to May 2006; studied in Party School of the Guizhou Provincial Committee from September 1999 to June 2002, majoring in law; and studied in on- job postgraduate class of Party School of the Guizhou Provincial Committee from September 2008 to June 2011, majoring in law. Mr. Cai has the title of engineer. - 5 - Ms. WU Fan, born in August 1968, worked in China Construction Bank ( 中 國 建 設 銀 行) ("CCB") from July 1992 to March 2013. In particular, she held a post in relation to international settlement and credit in the international business department of CCB Guizhou Branch from July 1992 to December 1995; and served as general manager assistant of the international business department and manager of the credit department of CCB Guizhou Branch from December 1995 to November 1996; deputy general manager of the international business department of CCB Guizhou Branch from November 1996 to May 1998; vice president of Chengbei Sub-branch directly under CCB Guizhou Branch from May 1998 to July 1999; deputy general manager of the international business department of CCB Guizhou Branch and vice president of Guiyang Jinyang Sub-branch from July 1999 to July 2001; deputy general manager of the international business department of CCB Guizhou Branch from July 2001 to February 2006; general manager of the international business department of CCB Guizhou Branch from February 2006 to June 2006; general manager of the corporate business department of CCB Guizhou Branch from June 2006 to July 2012; and served successively as secretary of the Party committee and president of branch of Guiyang Chengbei Sub-branch of CCB Guizhou Branch from July 2012 to February 2013; served as marketing director of the Bank from February 2013 to January 2014; and has been an assistant to the president of the Bank from January 2014 to April 2019 (during which, she concurrently served as general manager of Guiyang Management Department of the Bank from March 2014 to November 2014 and executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Guiyang Management Department of the Bank from November 2014 to March 2016). Ms. Wu has been a member of the Party committee since March 2019 and a vice president of the Bank since April 2019. Ms. Wu graduated with a bachelor's degree majoring in systems engineering from Shanghai Institute of Mechanical Engineering ( 上 海 機 械 學 院) (currently known as University of Shanghai for Science and Technology ( 上 海 理 工 大 學)) in July 1989 and a master's degree majoring in systems engineering from Shanghai Institute of Mechanical Engineering (currently known as University of Shanghai for Science and Technology) in June 1992. Ms. Wu has a title of senior economist. - 6 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bank of Guizhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:20:03 UTC.

