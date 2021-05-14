Bank of Guizhou : CIRCULAR OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

2020 WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2020 WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 2020 PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND THEIR MEMBERS 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REPORT 2020 PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN 2021 FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF BANK OF GUIZHOU CO., LTD.

APPOINTMENT OF ACCOUNTING FIRMS FOR 2021 ELECTION OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENTS OF MR. YANG MINGSHANG, MR. XU AN AND MR. CAI DONG AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; MR. CHEN JINGDE, MR. CHEN HANQING, MR. CHEN HUA, MR. WANG XIAOYONG,

MS. GONG TAOTAO, MR. WANG WENCHENG AND MR. ZHAO YONG AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; MR. WANG GEFAN, MR. TANG XIN, MR. SONG KE, MR. LAW CHEUK KIN STEPHEN AND MR. JIANG SHANGJUN AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ELECTION OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND APPOINTMENTS OF MR. MA PENG, MR. CHENG YUNLONG AND MS. XU YU AS SHAREHOLDER SUPERVISORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS; MR. SU ZHI, MR. YIN XINQUAN AND MR. CHEN HOUYI AS EXTERNAL

SUPERVISORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK

REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK

REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE EMPLOYEE SUPERVISORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE BANK

（15）REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE SHAREHOLDER SUPERVISORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE BANK

（16）REMUNERATION STANDARDS OF THE EXTERNAL SUPERVISORS OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF THE BANK

PLAN ON ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL BONDS WITHOUT A FIXED TERM OF THE BANK PLAN ON AUTHORIZATION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF THE BANK TO THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 19 of this circular.

The AGM will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at the Conference Room 4501, Bank of Guizhou Head Office Building, No. 9 Yongchang Road, Guanshanhu District, Guiyang, Guizhou Province, the PRC. The notice of the AGM is set out on pages 72 to 77 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend and/or vote at the AGM, you are required to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deliver the form of proxy to the H Share Registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for the H Shareholders) or the office of the Board of the Bank at the 43rd floor, Bank of Guizhou Head Office Building, No. 9 Yongchang Road, Guanshanhu District, Guiyang, Guizhou Province, the PRC (for the Domestic Shareholders) as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending in person or voting at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. The form of proxy for the AGM was despatched on 17 May 2021.

This circular is prepared in both Chinese and English. In case of any discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

17 May 2021