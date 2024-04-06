Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, April 22, 2024 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawai‘i Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://register.vevent.com/register/BI974c97b30bcc401eb3a5fd9d0973e44c.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawai‘i Time on Monday, April 22, 2024. The replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on April 16, 2024.

Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawai‘i and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai‘i was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation, see the Company’s website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405828926/en/